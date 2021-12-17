Do personalized ads work like tech companies?





Several major tech companies have recently built a platform that claims to educate companies on the best ways to sell themselves and their products online. Examples include Meta for Business (formerly Facebook for Business, step-by-step guidance, industry insights, tools for tracking progress all in one place), Think with Google (more marketing on Google). (Proceed), Twitter for Business, etc. (Grow your business with Twitter ads).

These sites are very attractive. It provides small businesses with a wealth of truly useful information about how to do business online, and of course, a variety of advertising tools and services designed to help them improve their performance.

All of these sites have the same basic goals. They want you to understand their tools and services as powerful and highly personalized, and they want you to invest your marketing costs in them.

Not as simple as it looks

Facebook is probably the most assertive of the three companies above. Over the last few weeks, the company has been broadcasting ads that tell inspiring stories of all sorts about small businesses backed by new services. You may have seen some of these ads at airports, magazines, or websites. My Jolly candle, a French candle maker, is[s] Up to 80% of European customers via Facebook platform. Chicatella, a Slovenian cosmetics company, derives up to 80% of its sales from Facebook apps and services. Mami Poppins, a German baby products supplier, uses Facebook ads to earn up to half of its revenue.

That’s impressive, but do companies really need to expect such a big effect from advertising? In fact, when Facebook, Google, Twitter, and other big tech companies educate small businesses about their services, they often actually encourage false conclusions about the causality of advertising.

Consider the case of our consulting client, a European consumer goods company. The company has long positioned its brand around sustainability. The company wanted to find out if convenience-based online advertising was actually more effective than sustainability-based online advertising. With the help of Facebook for Business, we ran A / B testing of the two ads and compared the cost-effectiveness of the ads between the two terms. The returns found in the tests were much higher for sustainable ads. So the company should invest, right?

I don’t really know.

There is a fundamental problem with what Facebook is doing here. The test provided by Facebook under the title A / B test is not really an A / B test. This is not well understood even by experienced digital marketers.

So what’s really happening with these tests? Here is one example:

1) Facebook divides a large audience into two groups, but not everyone in the group receives treatment. In other words, many people don’t actually see the ad.

2) Facebook will start selecting people from each group and will provide different processing depending on the group in which the person was sampled. For example, people selected from group 1 will see a blue ad, and people selected from group 2 will see a red ad.

3) Facebook then uses machine learning algorithms to improve its selection strategy. The algorithm, for example, may learn that young people are more likely to click on a red ad, so it will start serving that ad to young people.

Do you know what’s going on here? The machine learning algorithms Facebook uses to optimize ad delivery actually disable A / B testing design.

This is our meaning. A / B testing is built on the idea of ​​random allocation. But are the assignments made in step 3 above random? no. It has important implications. Comparing those who received Group 1 treatment with those who received Group 2 treatment, the people who received Group 1 treatment differed from those who received Group 2 treatment, so we conclude on the causal effects of treatment. You will not be able to put it out. More dimensions than just treatment. For example, people treated in Group 2 with a red ad will be younger than those treated in Group 1 with a blue ad. Whatever this test is, it’s not an A / B test.

It’s not just Facebook. The Think with Google site suggests that ROI-like indicators are causal, but in reality they are simply related.

Imagine a company wanting to know if an advertising campaign can help increase sales. The site suggests that answering this question involves a simple combination of basic technology and simple math.

First, set up your website’s conversion tracking. This allows you to track whether the customer who clicked on your ad continued to make purchases. Then calculate the total revenue from these customers and divide (or deduct) it by your advertising costs. This is the return on investment, and according to Google, it’s the most important measure for retailers because it shows the actual effect that Google Ads has on your business.

In fact, that’s not the case. Google’s analysis is flawed due to the lack of points of comparison. To really know if an ad is benefiting your business, you need to know what your income would have been without it.

Twitter for Business offers a slightly more complex suggestion.

First, Twitter works with data brokers to access cookies, emails, and other identifying information from branded customers. Twitter then adds information about how these customers relate to your brand on Twitter, for example, whether or not you click on a tweet that your brand promotes. This allows marketing analysts to compare average revenue from customers who participated in the brand with average revenue from customers who did not. If the difference is big enough, the theory goes, and it justifies advertising costs.

This analysis is a comparison, but only in the sense of comparing apples and oranges. People who buy cosmetics on a regular basis should not buy them as they will see the advertised tweets. They buy cosmetics on a regular basis, so they see advertised tweets about cosmetics. In other words, customers who see tweets advertised by a brand are very different from those who don’t.

Cause confusion

Companies can use the data to answer two types of questions. You can answer predictive questions (does this customer buy?) And causal inference questions (does this ad buy this customer?). These questions are different, but easily confused. To answer the causal reasoning question, you need to make a counterfactual comparison (for example, did this customer buy without this ad?). Smart algorithms and digital tools created by big tech companies often present a comparison of apples and oranges to support causal inference.

Big Tech needs to be fully aware of the difference between forecasting and causal inference and, after all, how important it is to effective resource allocation. Over the years, we have hired some of the smartest people on the planet. Targeting potential buyers with your ads is a purely predictive issue. It does not require causal inference and is easy to perform with today’s data and algorithms. It’s much harder to convince people to buy.

Big tech companies need to admire the useful resources and tools they provide to the business community, while SMEs are pursuing their own interests in providing training and information to their advertising platforms, and these. The profits of or may not match those of the small business.

