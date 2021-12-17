Snapdragon and Google Cloud Vertex AI NAS are working to make AI faster and smarter [video]





NASconsiders designs targets, network types, frames per second, size, and accuracy. In addition, because the NAS is hardware-aware, it basically learns and captures the hardware blueprint, and using AI, the NAS leverages the characteristics of the hardware to produce the best results. increase. The NAS will search for the first network as a starting point and optimize it to run faster on the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 within the constraints of the target.

This means that apps that use AI will run faster and smoother, and using devices with Snapdragon will greatly improve your experience. (For reference, almost every app today has some kind of AI running.)

Qualcomm Technologies will be the first SoC manufacturer to offer Google Cloud Vertex AI NAS

Working with Google to integrate Vertex AINAS into the Qualcomm Neural Processing SDK, enabling OEMs / ecosystems to create, test and deploy their own efficient experiences in just a few weeks, while significantly reducing resources. To do. We also use Neuralnet optimized for Vertex AI NAS and other Snapdragon products such as XR, Automotive, Windows with Snapdragon technology, and IoT to maximize the performance of AI applications on the Snapdragon platform.

We are pleased to introduce NAS into Snapdragon technology and integrate it into the 7th generation Qualcomm AI engine to enable engineers to provide the best possible AI solution and provide the mobile experience they deserve.

