Self-driving car launches pilot program in downtown Fischer’s • Current publication





The city of Fishers continues to act as an innovative technology leader, introducing self-driving car fleets as a mode of free public transport in the Nickel Plate area.

Several organizations have partnered with the city to bring six shuttles to downtown Fischer’s. May Mobility, a leader in the self-driving car industry, equips and operates shuttles with technology. There are five hybrid Lexus RX450h vehicles and one wheelchair-accessible Polaris GEM fully electric vehicle. The shuttle began offering vehicles on December 20th. They are available Monday to Friday from 8am to 8pm. The shuttle arrives in a rotating loop every 10 to 15 minutes.

Self-driving cars will provide free public shuttle service for the next 6 months around the Nickel Plate Cultural District.

Mobility Customer Success Manager Fawna Tucker said it may not be obvious to pedestrians that the shuttle is self-propelled, even though each has a human operator.

According to Tucker, the vehicle is operated by someone who can take over in an emergency or when the rider is comfortable. If you feel uncomfortable or nervous in a busy area, you can always take over to ensure your safety.

Shuttle service is part of the Together in Motion Indiana initiative announced earlier this year by the Toyota Mobility Foundation and Energy Systems Network. This initiative concludes the pilot program in downtown Indianapolis last month.

Hop-on and hop-off services connect the residential areas of Pullman Point and South Point Village apartments to Commercial Drive and Fishers Corner Boulevard, Municipal Drive and 116th Avenue, and the commercial district along the Nickel Plate Trail. Each stop is equipped with a sign that displays route information and a QR code with detailed information about May Mobility Technology. Vehicles are mapped to operate on specific routes, so if there are deviations such as road closures or construction, a human operator will manually operate the vehicle.

According to Tucker, our engineering team has created a blueprint to show where and how the vehicle operates in the space.

Tucker said Fischer’s is an ideal landscape for May Mobility technology due to the lack of public transport options.

According to Tucker, different cities and partners can bring different use cases to the table. What’s really unique about Fisher is that he looks at Fisher’s transportation ecosystem. We usually help connect other modes of transportation and build an ecosystem of mobility, but Fischer’s doesn’t have many modes of transportation. There are many single-family homes, large cars, and multi-storey car parks.

We are actually looking at the city and investigating some issues. How do you deal with them with this cool innovation and technology?

According to Tucker, May Mobilitys self-driving cars may alleviate some of the headaches experienced by business owners and pedestrians due to heavy traffic.

In a press release, Fischer’s Mayor Scott Fadness took it for granted that innovation, technology and entrepreneurship will make Fischer’s the first suburban site for May Mobilitys self-driving cars. The Nickel Plate Cultural District is the perfect test site for this technology as partners identify the nuances of the suburban environment of autonomous technology.

The Fischer’s Pilot Program is scheduled to end in June 2022. Riders can watch live updates on shuttle locations at Together in Motion Indianaattoyotamobilityfoundation.org/en/tim-fishers/.

Long-term solution

May Mobility Customer Success Manager Fawna Tucker said he hopes the company can partner with Fischer’s City at the end of its six-month pilot program.

According to Tucker, our intention is to be a community partner to help solve traffic problems. We want to establish our position as a community partner and as a trusted vendor.

May mobility may be a long-term fit for Fischer’s, according to Tucker. In particular, the city has established itself as a hub for technology and innovation.

According to Tucker, we are really excited to be part of it. The use cases, especially at Fischer’s, are unique to many other deployments based on metropolitan-type cities, as they go to more urban areas of Fischer’s. We look forward to seeing how you can use micromobility.

