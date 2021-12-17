How CCP Suppresses Innovation from Web Series to Technology — International Issues Review





In August 2021, China’s Radio and Television Headquarters () announced the latest set of regulations in which all future Chinese web and television dramas are bound. This announcement, called the National Radio Television Station’s announcement () on taking steps to strengthen personnel management related to art programming, eliminates Yin-Yang contracts, bans unacceptable aesthetics, and focuses on streaming loads. It states eight specific goals aimed at not emphasizing, among other new regulations, as an indicator of high quality web series. The eight goals are broad enough that they can generally be highly monitored for new programming creation, but are specially tuned to change the web series industry. Worryingly, this policy suggests that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leadership supports innovation dominance, even if it may seem trivial. The importance of control in China’s Xi Jinping threatens to lead the country to a new Maoist model of state control in response to the perceived threat of economic and artistic development innovations to the party.

As long as web series and media are confused with jeopardizing the future of Chinese society, entertainment innovation exists as long as producers can overtake the chaotic regulatory policies announced by the National Radio Television Station (NRTAO). .. Efforts to better control one of the most popular forms of media in the media represent a significant conflict facing the CCP. Controlling more of the Chinese industry by vaguely defining the limits of acceptability, or a more stable and consistent regulatory environment. China’s web entertainment industry is used as a case study to demonstrate this conflict between control and innovation that threatens both China’s continued economic growth and the stability of CCP rules.

Regulatory and enforcement uncertainties keep quality and innovation low

The National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) is a highly secret department that reports to the Central Public Relations Department (CPD) and handles all publicity and media censorship activities, with a central committee of top CCP leaders. Report directly to the party committee. It’s not ridiculous to put an end to Girly Boy () and ban the Yin-Yang contract with the same announcement. Top members of the CCP outline Xi Jinping’s role in idealizing China’s vision and how the industry must take steps to lead society in China. increase. Film and television are defined by regulations and ideologies enforced before, during, and after the creation of media in China. According to film scholar Zhuoyi Wang, films made during Maos’ rule (1949-1979) [Chinese Communist Party] Often, due to internal ideological conflicts occurring within the CCP, it had the exact opposite effect at or shortly after release. Ironically, the uncertainties created by the ever-changing and vaguely defined CPD regulations are the only guarantees to those working in the media today.

This uncertainty requires producers to create web series quickly and inexpensively to anticipate potential regulatory changes. The idol-led web series is of low quality, as super fans support specific idols with streaming shows that show specific concerns about announcements about taking steps to enhance HR management associated with art programming. It is very profitable. However, when high-quality web series such as “The Untamed” and “Coral Story” are created that are popular overseas beyond the limits of receptivity, they are swiftly created by CCP-approved art critics. It may face some criticism and then be removed from the streaming platform. For all the desire to tell the story of China well to the outside world, the Chinese Communist Party has shown that control over its citizens is more important than the global perception that China wants. Therefore, innovation will be punished even within the censorship of China, and will pigeonhole people who want to tell a more diverse story while influencing the motivational interests of streaming platforms to create content. The result is a large amount of low-quality programming where you can’t touch ideas, costumes, and stories that can offend censorship.

Limiting the innovation of audiovisual media speaks of a bigger problem for China’s future

Innovation can be inherently unstable. For example, the iPhone has revolutionized communication, shopping, travel, inventions, and business creation for people around the world, but it has also reduced sales of other products such as digital cameras, basic calculators, iPods, and maps. I did. Innovative storytelling methods and content can change public awareness to influence the creation of new legislation, provide a symbol for uniting dissidents, and have long-term international impact. I have. The reasons for innovation instability are revolutionary, such as how the Western Industrial Revolution opened a bloody path to workers’ rights, and how Maoists’ ideas led to violent riots and political movements. It is due to the fact that it threatens to be there. The CCP strongly recognizes that it is almost impossible to control the revolution, but this does not prevent it from trying to curb the revolution. But promoting policies aimed at promoting indigenous innovation while at the same time imposing an ambiguous regulatory hammer on the heads of innovators is not a model that leads to high-quality or innovative products. This regulatory structure can cost people who innovate to maintain internal stability. These regulations, announced by the NRTA, are not a series of frivolous rules for China’s stupid idol dramas, but a clear shift to strengthening state control over the lives of Chinese citizens and the masses further isolated from the outside world. is.

China, which is more closed and less innovative, will feel great internal pressure to continue economic growth without the means to expand into new markets with its own Chinese products. For the United States, this pressure could lead to increased corporate espionage by Chinese companies to reach the high-tech manufacturing and innovation goals of Made in China 2025. U.S. policy makers have set stronger security requirements for computer networks, locations, and supply chains in key sectors to thwart China’s corporate espionage that could result from changes in China’s regulatory environment. Must be established. Multi-factor authentication for access to computer networks, stronger and more detailed security checks for Chinese citizens working throughout the technology and technology supply chain, and better in organizations studying artificial intelligence, solar and more Government and Organizational Policy on Physical Security Made in China 2025 Plan aspects and recommendations from cyber and physical security consultants should be implemented nationwide. Overall, U.S. policy makers need to reassess the role U.S. companies play in international political and security competition with China, as innovation and continued economic growth will be greater issues for CCP. I have.

