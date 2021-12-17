



Man found an Apple AirTag tracker in his dodge charger

Apple Air Tag is currently priced at $ 4 and is $ 100. You can paste it anywhere you have a Bluetooth connection to your phone and track what’s pasted.

Novi, Michigan (FOX 2)-“This is a 392 Scat Pack 2018 Charger,” said owner John Nelson.

And it goes fast. Dodging such products is hot-target them.

“If they want it bad enough, they’ll take it,” Nelson said.

Two days after Nelson bought the charger, he cruised to the Great Lakes Crossing Shopping Center in Auburn Hills last week. After shopping for two hours, he went to his buddy’s house.

“When I got out, I received a notification on my phone, which said I was being tracked by an unknown AirTag,” he said.

The Apple AirTag is currently priced at $ 4 for $ 100. You can paste it anywhere. You can connect to your phone via Bluetooth and track what’s stuck. An Associated Press article published in April 2021 describes AirTags as “a coin-sized device that can be attached to keys, backpacks, wallets, and other items and tracked on your iPhone if misplaced.”

“I was able to click on that notification, and it gave me the option to make the air tag make a sound, and I heard it under my car,” Nelson said. rice field.

Anyone who did this loosened the drain cap under the trunk of John’s car and slipped the tag inside.

FOX 2: “What did you think these people were going to do?”

“Scrap parts, it’s currently the largest in Detroit,” he said.

The local anti-theft headquarters tells FOX2 that they are seeing more of these cars in Metro Detroit. The thief tracks the target vehicle and chooses the best time to steal. This is mainly found in Dodge products and is parked in the mall’s parking lot.

This minor tech theft has also been reported by Austin, Texas, after the discovery of Apple AirTag between the passenger seat and the center console. In that case, a man allegedly bought a previously stolen car. According to law enforcement agencies, he may have been involved in the double theft of trucks.

There are also reports from Ontario, Canada, where five cases have been investigated since September 2021.

“It’s strange to see a red dotted map where you drive,” Nelson said.

John is playing roulette now – he parks his car and asks everything.

“It may be an internal job, a friend of a friend who is looking to make money in a hurry,” he said. “That’s why I don’t want them to know what I look like.”

John has a police report produced by the Novi police station that has a tracker, so hopefully they can track down who did this.

So what should drivers do to protect themselves?

Use a steering wheel lock to park the car in a locked garage Use a high quality video surveillance system to prevent thieves from accessing the car and install a data port lock to reprogram the car keys Inspect the vehicle on a regular basis

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.q13fox.com/news/man-finds-apple-air-tag-tracker-on-his-dodge-charger The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos