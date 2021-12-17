Sensors, data support in flood resilience Rural areas





The MetroLab Network has partnered with Government Technology to provide readers with a segment called the MetroLab Innovation of the Month series. This segment focuses on influential technology, data and innovation projects underway between cities and universities. In a special series, this month’s Innovation focuses on award-winning and innovative projects now supported by MetroLabs member universities and civic partners who have advanced to Stage 2 of the NSF Civic Innovation Challenge. If you would like to know more or contact the project leader, please contact MetroLab ([email protected]) for more information. This month’s article in the Civic Stage 2 Innovation of the Month series focuses on a project to help local counties to strengthen resilience and adaptation to floods and coastal disasters from the Great Lakes region of Michigan. This project addresses current data gaps to improve flood hazard modeling and visualization that can be transferred to rural communities on the Upper Peninsula of Western Michigan by applying remote sensing data resources and crowdsourcing. doing. Metro Labs Elias Gbadamosi and Josh Schacht talked with the team’s citizens and academic partners about the implementation plan as they proceeded to Stage 2 of the Challenge.

Elias Gubadamoshi: What are your project goals and motivations?

Thomas Oommen: In the United States, floods are the leading cause of natural disasters, with an estimated annual loss of $ 54 billion. Also, while both urban and rural areas are vulnerable to flood hazards, most natural disaster resilience studies focus on urban areas.

Melanie Kueber Watkins: The project’s goal is to develop ways to address current data gaps, improve floods and coastal disasters, and model and visualize risks using remote sensing data resources and civil involvement. is.

Oommen: The main motivation for this project was the 2018 Father’s Day flood that struck the city of Horton and the area surrounding the Michigan Technological University, causing $ 100 million in damage.

Watkins: The cost of this event can be used by rural communities to develop mitigation strategies and pre-disaster plans to raise public awareness, minimize the impact of future floods and coastal disasters and increase resilience. It highlighted the need for effective planning tools.

Josh Schacht: Who was involved in this work? What kind of perspective do they have?

Ooommen: The project team includes Michigan Technological University and Washington University as academic partners, as well as the Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Area and the Kewinoway Indian Community Natural Resources Authority. I bring expertise in remote sensing applications for geohazard characterization. Other team members at Michigan Technological University include Dr. Guymedose, who has over 40 years of research experience in coastal disaster-related issues. Dr. Tim Havens’ expertise lies in machine learning, leading crowdsourced data collection and analysis. Dr. Melanie Kueber Watkins is a hydraulic engineer and leads the project’s flood modeling task. Ryan Williams will lead the development of publicly accessible geospatial visualization tools.

Dr. Himanshu Grover is a team member at the University of Washington. The focus of Dr. Glover’s research is on land use planning, community resilience, and the crossroads of climate change. Dr. Glover leads the project’s social science research questions.

Rachael Pressley is one of the project team’s community partners. Rachael recently updated the regional risk mitigation plan in collaboration with the regional emergency management and the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community. Her work focuses primarily on climate adaptation and resilience, local food system planning, and the involvement of young and old people. Rachel organizes and facilitates engagement opportunities and integrates data validation tools into local classrooms, schools and community-centric workshops.

Schacht: Can you tell us about the data you are using and the approach you have taken to collate the data?

Guy Medose: Our project is interested in both coastal and inland floods. For coastal floods, we are addressing both direct coastline flooding and erosion and inland floods through connections to the coastline through drowned harbors exposed to coastal storm surges. Our approach is similar to that proposed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the Great Lakes coastal analysis and mapping study, which is not yet available in our rural environment in central Lake Superior. Our goal is to provide useful and practical estimates of coastal floods for hazard planning while FEMA efforts are being completed. Our area has already experienced catastrophic floods during this interim period. To achieve this tentative goal, we rely on high-time-resolution water level data (every 6 minutes) from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Great Lakes water level gauge network. This data ranges from 1980 to the present and captures not only average water levels along the coastline, but also spikes during storms. Combining this analysis with estimated wave calculations provides a valuable planning and emergency response database.

Williams: A new generation of data fusion hazard maps is created using higher quality remote sensing elevation data supplemented with crowdsourced data. Flood models and 3D inundation maps are generated by computational engineering processes using available 3DEP riders and static water level levels in the Lake Superior basin, followed by regional maps of Houghton and Baraga counties. Machine learning is trained through crowdsourced data to develop data fusion models and maps. The flood risk database is created by the FEMAs Hazus program in this rural area and adapted to other areas.

Gbadamosi: What are some of the interesting early discoveries from the planning or early execution stages of a project that you can share with us?

Himanshu Grover: Planning grants had three main objectives: identifying key stakeholders, building partnerships, building a common foundation, and jointly exploring needs. To achieve these steps, we held weekly planning and partnership-building meetings, community listening events, and online community needs surveys. University and community partners participated in these, focusing on identifying key stakeholders, building partnerships, and building a common foundation. Weekly meetings helped us understand community needs and data gaps and create surveys to plan community listening events. According to the survey results, most respondents (68%) were unaware that their homes were in the floodplain. Also, over the last five years, 80% have experienced some flooding. At the same time, most of the respondents (92%) experienced some degree of flooding on the road. Over the next two years, most residents (95%) expect some flooding on the roads, and 95% expect their homes (including the site) to experience some flooding. Over the next decade, 83% of respondents felt that floods could cause property damage. These results underscore the public’s need to devote resources to identifying, assessing, and mitigating flood hazards in the region. Eighty percent of respondents feel that the availability of flood risk information needs to be improved to at least moderately.

Oommen: Half of the respondents (50%) felt that significant enhancements (defined as above moderation) were needed to improve the availability of flood risk information. These findings reflect a growing awareness of the lack of flood knowledge among residents, especially in the increasing flood risk over the next decade. Another important result of the survey was the preferred method of disseminating flood risk information by local governments. Most of the respondents (56%) preferred internet-based flood risk information, followed by radio (13%), newspapers (11%), public meetings (8%), and pamphlets / printed matter. Materials (8%) and other informal means of communication (4%). The internet was one of the top three preferences for 88% of respondents.

Gbadamosi: How do you measure the resilience of your community in this project? And how are you improving these resilience indicators?

Grover: From the hazard research literature, we take a broad perspective on community resilience. This is seen as a positive and positive expression of the community’s ability to mitigate, anticipate, deal with, and recover from hazard events. The modern perspective of community resilience focuses on the community as a complex social ecosystem, often integrating elements of different research strands. The results show that the community resilience measure in the research literature reflects the diversity and complexity of the underlying perspectives. However, it is also clear that most of these indicators reflect the availability of national or regional data and do not reflect the community’s ability to respond to hazard events. An example is whether a community with a small number of hospitals per capita developed surge capacity support by training community volunteers or investing in clinics. This is more relevant for rural counties, which are likely to have lower scores on national-level indicators, but at the same time are likely to develop stronger community capacity. Therefore, the assessment of community resilience in such communities involves the active participation of local agencies and residents to identify existing levels of community capacity to offset the decline in performance of national indicators. You will need. Conduct online open surveys and participatory workshops to collaboratively develop appropriate indicators of community resilience with community members. We hope to identify indicators of resilience in rural communities, including assessments of community capacity. Metrics are measured using available local data to create an integrated community resilience index. Indexes and measurements are shared with the community via the proposed user flood mapping interface. In addition to helping provide community resilience assessment methods tailored to the needs of the case study community, this analysis is used by institutions and agencies to support initiatives in all phases of emergency management, mitigation, response, and recovery. Can be used by other communities.

Schacht: What are the major priorities that other flood-risk communities should keep in mind, based on what they have learned from public participation exercises?

Williams: The cities of Houghton and Hancock in Houghton County line the other side of the Portage Lake Kewinnow Canal. These communities are characterized by steep terrain, with many homes and buildings built directly on the hillside. This unique setting can also lead to difficult and unpredictable effects, as experienced during the 2018 Father’s Day flood. Incorporating crowdsource flood observations, improved infrastructure, building mapping, high-resolution elevation models, and machine learning technologies to better understand the vulnerabilities inherent in these communities and for strong resilience. Enables informed planning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.govtech.com/analytics/sensors-data-aid-rural-areas-in-flooding-resilience The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]te: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos