Amazon Introduces First Palm Recognition Technology at Dallas Love Field Airport »Dallas Innovates





Travelers who visit the airport frequently are familiar with Hudson. Hudson is a designated stop for light meals, in-flight reading, or when you need to get headphones. Today, the company makes it easy for people on the go to get what they need, and is working with Amazon to do so.

Hudson has introduced Amazon One, an e-commerce giant’s palm recognition service, at the first Hudson nonstop store at Dallas Love Field Airport. This integration allows customers to enter, shop, and pay for goods in a more convenient and contactless manner.

Hudson, a Dufry company that provides a travel experience across North America, is the industry’s first retailer to offer this technology. Hudson operates more than 1,000 stores at airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations.

With the introduction of Amazon One at the Hudson Nonstop Store at Dallas Love Field Airport, Amazon’s physical retail and Amazon’s physical retail and offer another convenient way for travelers to shop quickly or travel along the way. Dilip Kumar, Vice President of Technology, said in a statement. Hudson provides Dallas travelers with the ability to shop quickly and easily using the combination of Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One, so they can line up, stop checkouts, and take out their wallets. You can get what you need without having to. ..

How to use

Equipped with Amazon’s Just Walkout Technology, Amazon One offers travelers two options when entering the Hudson Nonstop Store. Insert your credit or debit card or place your palm on top of your Amazon One device at the entrance gate.

The kiosk is located just outside Lovefield’s Hudson Nonstop and is open to first-time Amazon One users. This allows you to securely associate your credit or debit card with a “signature” in the palm of your hand.

Travelers who have already signed up can unlock access to the store by simply holding their palm over the Amazon One device at the entrance gate. Upon exit, the card linked to your Amazon One ID will automatically be charged for the item you choose to leave the store.

Amazon One registration is also available at some Amazon Go, Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Pop Up, and Whole Foods Market stores.

Just go out

Currently, two Hudson nonstop stores are using Amazon Just Walkout technology. One is at Lovefield and the other is at Chicago Midway International Airport.

However, Dallas is the first JustWalkOut technology-enabled location to deploy Amazon One at the airport.

This launch expands the relationship between Hudson and Amazon. Based in East Rutherford, NJ, Hudson is moving to expand its digital services, including launching automated retail stores and additional checkout options such as mobile point-of-sale and payment methods such as “Tap To Pay.” We are doing it continuously.

Retailers plan to make more investments to enhance customer service and rethink their shopping journey.

The integration into Amazon One’s technology portfolio demonstrates Hudson’s unique ability to continually redefine and enhance the travel experience, as Hudson CEO Jordi Martin Consuegra said in a statement. As consumers increasingly demand convenience and speed, we look forward to leading the introduction of new innovative solutions and retail concepts designed to meet and exceed the expectations of travelers and partners. I am doing it.

