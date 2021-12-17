Sidewalk Labs products will be built into Google itself – TechCrunch





Alphabet’s smart city project is over and Google will take over the product. Dan Doctoroff, CEO of Sidewalk Labs, announced the news in a letter saying he would resign for health-related reasons. A spokeswoman confirmed to Engadget that Sidewalk Labs’ products will be integrated into Google, but Alphabet will spin out Canopy Buildings as a separate company.

“From next year, Sidewalk products Pebble, Mesa, Delve, and Affordable Electrification will join Google and will be at the core of Google’s urban sustainability product efforts,” wrote Doctoroff. “These products will continue to be led by Google alumni Urban Products Prem Ramaswami President Sidewalk Labs and Chief Technology Officer Craig Nevill-Manning, and the team will continue to execute its vision and serve its customers.”

Pebble is a vehicle sensor system designed to manage curbs and parking spaces, and Delve focuses on enhancing real estate development with the help of AI. While Mesa sensors are designed to save energy, Affordable Electrification aims to control energy usage in the home. Canopy Buildings, on the other hand, focuses on “factory-automated mass timber construction.”

Doctoroff started Sidewalk Labs within Google six years ago and later became its own company under the umbrella of Alphabet. In October 2017, Sidewalk Labs announced plans to build a smart district on the Toronto waterfront. Quayside would have been equipped with a delivery robot and a set of sensors to manage noise, traffic, pollution, etc., among other things.

However, Sidewalk Labs closed the project last May. Doctoroff said at the time that unprecedented economic uncertainty as a result of COVID-19 and other compromises meant that the vision for Quayside was no longer feasible. The company also advised on development projects across North America.

Several companies have spun out of Sidewalk Labs, including Cityblock Health, which aims to reinvent the health care of underserved communities. A controversial data collection project aimed at renewing replicas and transportation plans. And Doctoroff “pioneered a new form of technology-enabled infrastructure,” said Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners.

Doctor Off said he was standing aside after the doctor determined that he was likely to have ALS or Lugerig’s disease. He spends more time with his family and focuses on fighting his medical condition. In 2010, Doctoroff launched an organization focused on building a new collaborative approach to ALS research after the deaths of fathers and uncles diagnosed with the disease.

