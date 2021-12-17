2022 Employee Benefits and Workplace Forecast: Technical Touchpoint Explodes





(Graphics by Chris Nichols)

You might have thought of yourself as a tech savvy person, and then a pandemic hit. Suddenly, you juggled half a dozen conferencing platforms, learned how to access your database through the cloud, and connected to your company’s Slack channel.

Employers have given up resistance to remote work arrangements over the past few years, but have also turned to the potential of new technologies and digital processes that will revolutionize the way they work. This does not mean replacing workers with robots, but means implementing algorithms and AI that reduce waste and lead to a more productive and efficient workforce.

Take a look at just a few of the myriad ways industry experts predict that technology will continue to shape our way of working next year.

Decision support becomes more common

Decision making is always a challenge, especially in complex areas such as employee benefits. Whether you have three or 300 choices, people ask for help and like it. Employers are aware of this, and decision support, including AI support tools, is now emerging as a very effective tactic in the war for talent, including employee benefits. From on-demand virtual assistants to individual benefits recommendations that leverage complex algorithms and machine learning, we expect advanced decision support capabilities to become widespread in today’s HR and benefits software. Increasingly, employees will rely on these technologies to assist in making profit decisions during open registration and throughout the year.

Michael Levin, Co-Founder and CEO of Vericred

Establishing a technology-focused culture and tone will come from above

From C-Suite to the boardroom, technical fluency is a major focus across the highest level of leadership. This effort is already being driven by leading CTOs and CIO leaders. When business leaders transcend technology literacy fluently, they become truly innovative, how technology solves complex business challenges, builds trust, and identifies new opportunities to outperform competition. I understand that you can discover what is useful for you. Leaders investing in technology fluency efforts can see the benefits across the organization through CTO / CIO leadership and digital skill-up programs that should be promoted by strategic partners.

Will Perry, PwC, US Cloud Innovation and Engineering Leader

Companies adopt next-generation culture apps for distributed teams

As many companies move to a hybrid work model where employees remain dispersed over the long term, they stop trying to solve all culture and wellness challenges with their video conferencing platforms and build a culture. I’m trying to adopt a new tool. Leaders look to tools such as Web for team building and Thrive Global for employee health.And that’s just the beginning of the innovators coming out of Covid entering the space.

Lisa Walker, Labor Futurism, Fuse

Talent is at the core of driving the realization of technology across the enterprise

Previous concerns that technologies such as AI and automation will replace work have been replaced by undeniable truth. Talent is essential for digitization. This is also true when leaders tackle the biggest challenges and opportunities they face next year. Navigate the massive cloud migration caused by COVID-19, solve supply chain problems through a digital-specific approach, and pivot towards the subscription economy.

In addition, by introducing human-centric, experience-driven formulas to enable technology, enterprises can unleash the value of investing in the cloud, realize its benefits, and at the same time accelerate their personal skill-up journey. You can create more value for both your business and your customers.

Dumplist, Managing Partner, Cloud & Digital, PwC

Blank slate for new technology system

As organizations are now expected to develop succession and security plans within the DevOps platform, a well-structured remote work strategy is essential for business continuity in 2022. Startups are building new digital-first tools and workflows that leverage virtual space. Unimaginable pre-COVID.

The new collaboration tools are created from scratch, without being bound by the legacy requirements of Office First, built for the future, and drawn to the present. Globally, I think we’re in the troublesome teenage stage of remote work and have grown to fully adapt to the digital-first environment, but many organizations use old tools and workflows and are given cleanliness. I haven’t fully utilized the state. Take a closer look at this shakeout in 2022, as most organizations are fully implementing their workforce plans.

Darren Murph, Remote Head of GitLab Inc.

Technology drives growth in global adoption

One of the biggest hurdles in forming a global team is its hellish cost. It can also take months, or even years, to be fully compliant in new countries. For most companies, it’s a daunting task. Governments will take decades to get things done, and I don’t think it will be as easy to adopt globally in the traditional way of 2022. I think companies will put the problem in their hands and rely heavily on platforms that can hire the best people in the world. , With just a few clicks.

Panther CEO Matt Redler

Automation forces new jobs to be created with a focus on customer service

Automation replaces some jobs, resulting in new jobs with a focus on the customer service experience. For example, Amazon Go is a cash-free service, but shoppers who have problems in-store need a customer service representative.

Legion, Founder and CEO, Sanish Mondkar

