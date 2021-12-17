Three Questions About Digital Nomad and Yellowdig CMO Deb Bolton





Deb Bolton is Yellowdig’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). When I learned that Fat was navigating her educational technology career as a digital nomad, I asked if she would answer my question. Fat politely agreed.

Q: Please tell us about your work at Yellow Dig and the career path that led you to your current role.

A: My work at Yellow Digg is one of the most interesting challenges I have tackled. How do you navigate the path to success when all consumers, businesses and markets have changed since the launch of COVID? When I joined the team last fall, I mainly took the journey that learners and educators went on to better define which aspects of our product and service offerings were most valuable. Focused on understanding. What we have learned since then is that change is constant. The urgent need for a solution in 2020 shifted to the initiative’s malaise and burnout in 2021. Wake up at night, especially now, considering that we have yet another variant of the virus along the way.

Zigzags and roller coasters come to mind when I think of my career path. It was a lot of fun. In 2010, I was introduced to a higher education space by a close friend who had plagued me for years to check out the work I was doing at an early OPM company. It’s clear that the future will be digital, and we’ve taken a leap forward, worried that the current pharmaceutical industry may be an innovator in the field. 🙂

Higher education was a great whirlwind. I was working in online education when I could still be laughed at to suggest it from a college conference room. After that, I followed up with a company creating a new online multinational education at AVENU Learning. (The online cross-border concept also looked weird until the student movement stopped in 2020!) But the best part of my career path is working together for years. Those who had the opportunity to do. It’s a winning combination in a team that balances wisdom, irony and spirit.

Q: You are from Canada, but you are currently working in Barbados. Why did you and your family decide to live and work on a Caribbean island? What are the strengths and weaknesses of working remotely from Barbados?

A: To be honest, I was blocked for eight months in Toronto, so I went crazy and decided to go. I’ve been working from home for years, but working remotely hasn’t been new to me. Within four months of this year, my partner and I decided to go, coordinated logistics, guessed ourselves 1,800 times, and made a leap. There were numerous considerations such as older parents, younger children in need of childcare, safety and finances. Is this the right choice for us? For our daughter? Would you like to miss an important experience with your friends and family? How about COVID? What we have noticed is that what happens with COVID is a challenge for everyone, wherever we are. If this lasts for another two years, we need to take care of ourselves, our community, and still balance the design of our lives.

The benefits, sorry, are everything you can imagine about being in the Caribbean. Vitamin D, palm trees, everything flows in Island Time, millions and one sandy beach, and amazingly friendly and kind people all day long.

The shortcomings are probably what you can imagine. The new place takes time to feel like a home and we are far from our family. COVID makes travel more uncertain and not as easy as just jumping on a plane. Now I had to work with my daughter to build and replace a support network in Toronto. Our daughter had a face-to-face school for a total of three days before the island went online. Navigating 4.5-year-old online learning in a new location was pretty overwhelming, so we almost went home at that point. Fortunately, the school she attended was amazing. On the island, I found great support to help her minimize the number of times she gets naked on my zoom screen in a week.

Q: Based on your experience, do you think the future of educational technology work is far away? What advice would you give to others who are thinking of working where you want to live in the world? Where do you think you and your family will go next?

A: I think the future of educational technology work is definitely distant, or at least hybrid. I actually worked with one of the Yellowdig teams because she happened to be in Barbados. (Yes, there was at least one meeting on the beach. Why … why?) The Educational Technology team is focusing on how technology can be used to improve learning experiences and outcomes. is. I think the nature of people who are attracted to such work is very suitable for hybrid / remote.

The best advice I can give to anyone thinking about moving is to seriously remember what your child likes. Believe me, it’s not a great first week experience! Also, I think you need to stand up for a complete adventure. It’s not always beautiful. You may have palm trees and white sandy beaches, but you don’t know where to get groceries, how to drive across the road, or how to help your child adapt. If everyone is enthusiastic about both fun and “character building”, you are in good shape. After all, you will find a grocery store, drive without an oncoming car, and your child will be fine, it will be a little bumpy to get there.

Next: Costa Rica is at the top of our list! We weren’t really thinking of becoming a digital nomad for longer than this trip, but we’re really enjoying and wondering what’s next for our family. The wish list for the next place is great (warm) weather, lots of animals / nature / hiking, beaches, opportunities for my daughter and I to learn Spanish, strong Wi-Fi, and ideally the CST / EST time zone. is. We welcome your suggestions!

