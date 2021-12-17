Google Drive will start notifying users of content violations by email





You can use Google Drive to store almost any file type, from popular formats such as zip archives, images, sounds, and videos to Microsoft, Apple, and Adobe files. Originally known only for document storage, it has grown over the years.

So, however, many people forget that there are still rules about what you can and cannot store there, but that didn’t stop people from doing so. Malicious language, sexually explicit content, spam, violence, bloodshed, and anything else that can’t be described in the language of a company’s abuse program policy and enforcement support article.

The service has always enforced these policies for the protection of its users and, of course, for its own responsibility, but until now, files that violate these terms are simply against public sharing. It was restricted. With this process update, Google is now sending emails to users who oppose grain, detailing the breach and warning them how to request a limit review if they make a mistake.

Example of violating email

If a Google Drive file is identified as violating Google’s Terms of Service or Program Policy, that file may be restricted. If restricted, a flag will appear next to the file name, making it impossible to share and even the person with the link will not be able to access the file.

Google Workspace update

Previously, if a file was incorrectly flagged but did not violate the drive rules, it was difficult to resolve the issue because the complaint process and information were not emailed directly. Google wants to solve this by ensuring that users continue to be protected from malicious content, while at the same time giving everyone a clearer picture of what’s happening.

It has already been deployed in both RapidRelease and ScheduledRelease domains and will continue for the next two weeks until it is activated for all Workspace tiers and all users of G Suite licenses. At this time, it is not mentioned that this update will be offered to anyone with a personal Google account, but logically this is a future plan.

As someone who uses the drive for everything, I warn all users not to save anything they don’t belong to. On one side of the coin, it’s important to remember that Google is still a company and storage isn’t completely private yet, given how AI and ML work to find out what violates the terms of service. there is. On the other side of the coin, anyone caught up in practices that match those described in the abuse program policy should be caught, and it’s really stupid to use cloud storage for such things anyway. Must be.

One exception I can think of is if you have a legitimate copy of a game ripped from a cartridge or disc you buy and own and want to keep them securely in the cloud, Google downloaded them. I don’t know because it’s the internet, but I don’t have the ROM stored in the drive and I’m not afraid of this. If someone does this, I would like to ask if you are flagged to do so.

