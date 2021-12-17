The new power of attorney gives Minister Champagne a long to-do list for Canadian technology and innovation





The letter arrives two months after Trudeau’s post-election cabinet was revealed.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today withdrew a new power of attorney to the Minister of Innovation, along with the goals of the Minister of Innovation, including many goals of Canada’s technology sector.

The list includes the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) National Quantum Strategy and the launch of the Canadian version.

The letter arrived more than two months after Trudeau announced his new post-election cabinet on October 26. Shuffle followed the September elections when the Prime Minister lost some of his cabinet ministers. The most notable change for the innovation and business sector was for Mlanie Joly to leave her role as Minister of Economic Development and the official language and become Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In the case of Franois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, the new power of attorney outlines a set of broad goals to spotlight sustainability and COVID-19-related work, while Canada. It also contains a list of technicians. The sector wants.

The purposes of champagne related to Canadian technology are:

Start of national quantum strategy. Promotion of National Cyber ​​Security Action Plan and Pan-Canada Artificial Intelligence Strategy. Investment in the National Research Council’s Canadian Photonics Manufacturing Center. We will add 1,000 Canadian Research Chairs to attract and retain talented people at Canadian universities and support graduate research. Establishing a new fund to help universities commercialize top-notch research. Work with the Minister of Public Security to protect Canada’s world-leading research ecosystem and intellectual property (IP) -intensive businesses. Advance at a Canadian research institute modeled after the US DARPA (promised in the trajectory of the campaign). Digital policy support, including the establishment of the Digital Policy Task Force and the introduction of legislation to promote the Digital Charter created by former Innovation Minister Nabdeep Baines in 2019. Focus on sustainability, including the implementation of the Net Zero Accelerator Initiative. Support the procurement of clean technology in Canada. A new infrastructure and innovation fund to scale up and commercialize Canadian technology for the reuse and recycling of plastics. Develop climate data strategies to provide the private sector with access to data that may inform planning and infrastructure investments.

“Today’s power of attorney is free, including regulatory structures to create conditions for digital success in the 21st century, financing mechanisms, and many proactive steps to help build market frameworks. Substantial details of the government’s policy agenda can be seen, “said DanaO Born, director of the CCI’s Strategic Initiative.

“The Minister of Champagne and the other federal cabinets have a lot to do,” she added, on behalf of members of CCI’s Canadian technology company.

Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, SMEs and Economic Development, puts a variety of items on her plate, including climate change measures and the digital economy. Among other things, she is also tasked with adding streams to the Diversity-Focused Female Entrepreneurship Strategy Ecosystem Fund.

The power of attorney also outlines how different ministers are set up to support the Federal Regional Development Agency (RDA). In a post-election cabinet reshuffle, Trudeau split the RDA in western Canada, and after establishing the Canadian Pacific Economic Development Board and the Canadian Prairie Economic Development Board, split the RDA agenda into six ministers.

“We welcome the new desire of the government to update Canada’s privacy law, but to the private sector on how to achieve the government’s objectives without unintentionally adversely affecting growth and prosperity to Minister Champagne. We request that we consult with our leaders and experts, “Obourne said.

