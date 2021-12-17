Google Duo’s planned consumer merger with Meat was unsuccessful





Last year, Google announced the news that it would replace Duo by making Meet the only video calling service. That’s true, but Google has no plans to create a dedicated consumer video product, so the resulting product will be primarily enterprise-focused and will no longer offer in-house integration of the two apps. ..

A report in August 2020 revealed that Google wants to provide a single video calling service for both regular / individual and business users. This decision followed three months ago with the creation of a unified team working on both consumer and enterprise communication apps.

Internally, it was originally billed as a merger, and the codename “Duet” was a portmanteau of Duo and Meet. The team operated most of last year under the belief that Duo and Meet would merge, resulting in a product that combines the best of both worlds. Still, according to sources at the time, the diminished interest in building new directions and dedicated consumer services was a surprise to the Duo team.

In late 2020, Duo / Meet’s leadership will inform internally that the integrated team is no longer focused on consumer video calling and is primarily committed to Meet as an enterprise product. At that time, that direction changed. Specifically, a major change from the Best of / Merger plan offered a few months ago eliminates the need to build equally good video calling apps for both consumer and enterprise use cases. .. In fact, what makes Google Meet more consumer-friendly is primarily to add Duo’s ability to call users via phone numbers, not just emails and links. Earlier we reported that end-to-end encryption was also discussed as a Duo feature of Meet.

The overwhelming majority of the integrated Google video calling team is working on Meet and enterprise features today. Duo, on the other hand, is slower than the early / mid-term of the service, and due to continuous iterations at Meet, it has seen minimal development over the past year.

When asked to comment, Google told us that our plan to continue investing in our consumer users hadn’t changed. To refute the state of Duo, we have provided the following list of features released in 2021 [after the direction change]:

Updated Material You Support with Duo UI Expanded Support for Tablets and Foldable Devices Brought Duo to Samsung TV HD Screen Sharing New Screen Sharing Controls New Spam Controls and Protected Contact Search Improvements 18 New Video Effects Released Many Improved quality and reliability internally [Lyra audio codec]

It’s a fair amount, but we’re aware of some important context for Duo’s major additions that Google advertises as a sign of active development.

1: Original | 2: New home screen | 3-4: Material to be redesigned

The updated Duo UI was released in August to replace the previous home screen that provided live feeds from the front camera. Google has changed it to a simple list view that shows a call history and a new call button to do everything else. In fact, this improvement is in line with the redesign given to Google Meet 10 months before October 2020, reflecting corporate priorities. Behind the scenes, it was said that the new home screen was done to simplify the app and make it easier to maintain and maintain. The essential material to redesign, basically just replacing the core UI components, appeared a month later.

Meanwhile, enhanced tablet / foldable support and Samsung TV’s Duo came directly from Samsung’s agreement to ensure that Android provides a popular video app / experience comparable to FaceTime. Work in this area was described as a contract by someone familiar with development.

In addition, other features such as screen sharing that the company quoted, which finally launched in September 2020, were basically in the pipeline before and during the merger and priority change.

Google said in its statement that it has a rich roadmap for both consumers and business users next year, but it’s not clear which products will be the beneficiaries of the job. ..

Following a sudden turnaround in late 2020, there is no actual roadmap for Duo development, dedicated replacements, or shutdowns beyond Google Meet. Ultimately, it’s a good app for the average user who wants a video call. Google may have non-corporate usage in mind, but the company strongly believes that integrated solutions such as Cmail, Meet, and Docs are sufficient for everyone.

Under this current direction, Android will lack FaceTime’s direct competitors in the coming years. Meet can eventually replace the Duo button in messages, phones and other apps with Duo integration, but Google is a simple app with a list of contacts that will start a video call as soon as you tap it. Seems to give up on the use of. It’s the concept that people are very familiar with and have high expectations for mobile phones of this era.

The full text of Google is below.

There are no changes to our plans to continue investing in consumer users. Billions of users around the world rely on Google Workspace to connect securely in 2020, and both Duo and Meet host over 1 trillion video conferences, and we take this responsibility seriously. I take it to. Over the last 18 months, the Duo team has introduced a number of new features, including group calls for up to 32 people. Add graffiti, masks and fun effects in family mode. Duo for Android TV, the group wants Nest Hub Max and more. This year alone, we released an updated Duo UI to support Material You, expanded support for tablets and foldable devices, introduced Duo to Samsung TV, HD screen sharing and new screen sharing controls, new spam controls and more. Improved protection, contact search, released 18. New video effects. Many as well as internal improvements in quality and reliability. We have a wealth of roadmaps for both consumers and business users next year, and we are excited to share more information in 2022.

Google spokesperson

