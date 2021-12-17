8 Reasons Google Drive Is The Ideal Cloud Storage Service





Google Drive is arguably a popular cloud storage service. Given that it’s the default choice for Android phones and Chromebooks, it’s not surprising that Google is in control.

So why is it an obvious choice for many people who rely on cloud storage? Here are some reasons why Google Drive is a great cloud storage service.

1. Easy-to-use interface

Google is known for making products and services as accessible as possible. And Google Drive is no exception.

Google Drive provides an easy-to-use user interface that allows you to access all features with just a few clicks.

In short, the user experience is as easy as using a file manager on your computer.

By default, Google Drive organizes shared files and excludes them so that you can isolate your personal files. Similarly, you can easily manage multiple computers / devices that are in sync.

Of course, the best thing about that UI is that you can access other Google services directly from the same page. This will allow you to seamlessly use the various services provided by Google.

Related: Google Drive Tips and Tips I want you to know sooner

2. Price

Google Drive is one of the most affordable cloud storage options. It provides a reasonable 15GB of storage capacity for free, but it may not be enough if you use Google Photos to store all your photos / videos.

MAKE USE OF of today’s video

Fortunately, with the Google One subscription option, you can start using 100GB of storage space at a low price of $ 1.99 per month.

Google Drive offers not only affordable prices, but also regional prices. Therefore, depending on where you live, you may pay a few dollars less.

In addition, we offer a variety of payment options to make your subscription as easy as possible, taking into account your local preferences.

If you rely on other Google services, using Google Drive to store your important files and documents should be a great experience.

You can use Google Docs to open a document, use Google Sheets to create a spreadsheet, and launch some more Google-specific applications to help you along the way.

Note that you do not need to configure anything to use all the services. Using a variety of Google tools from within out-of-the-box Google Drive is a seamless experience.

Related: Google Drive settings and settings that need to be changed

4. Integration with third party apps

Some applications and services offer integration options with Google Drive. Other cloud storage services provide similar support, but you can expect integration with Google Drive and almost any service. This means more third party support is available.

Whether you use cloud storage to store website backups or use the option to back up chats, Google Drive may be the best solution for that.

In some cases, integrating Google Drive with the collaboration app can help you quickly share files and documents.

For example, you can use Slack to log in to Google Drive and easily share / send files from your storage space to your message thread. Unlike some other storage services, Google makes it easy to manage access to Google Drive by third-party apps.

Overall, if Google Drive is your preferred cloud storage, you can easily interact with third-party services.

5. Powerful search

Thanks to Google’s powerful search capabilities, it’s easy to find specific files when working with different file formats and folders.

The search feature of Google Drive is powerful enough to filter accurate results and display them almost instantly. This can give you an advantage if you always need to find a particular file / folder from a large collection compared to some other cloud storage services.

In addition to its search capabilities, Google’s AI provides the best suggestions for file searches and helps you identify the files you need.

Ultimately, combining efficient search capabilities with AI-powered results is one of the most useful search capabilities in cloud storage services.

6. Flexible collaboration function

While the availability of third-party app integration and the presence of tools powered by Google may have made it possible, Google Drive’s collaboration capabilities are much more.

Google Docs allows you to collaborate with users in real time and sync to storage at the same time. You can also import document files (sent by Microsoft Office users) to continue collaborating online without leaving Google Drive.

Related: How to use Microsoft Teams, OneDrive, and SharePoint together for collaboration

In addition to the collaboration feature using the Google app, you also have many sharing options for files and folders in Google Drive. You can choose to share the link to grant access to the file and manage permissions to the file / folder for all users with the link or specific contacts.

If you’re using it in your workspace, you also have the option to limit file sharing to users from your workspace to ensure the privacy of your important files.

7. Mobile friendly

Mobile First is one of the new approaches to usability of modern personal cloud storage services. This makes sense, as many people nowadays use smartphones to access personal and work-related documents.

It’s easy for almost all cloud storage services to do their best to make their services as mobile-friendly as possible.

Google Drive also provides a great mobile experience for both iOS and Android users.

8. First-class security

You can find other cloud storage services that offer security-focused features that may be better than Google Drive. However, with Google Drive, you can always expect the best industry-leading security for your files.

Given the size, don’t forget that a sophisticated and robust infrastructure backs up Google Drive. Therefore, in terms of uptime, it is more reliable than any other service.

If you’re interested, Google will take all the necessary steps you expect from your cloud storage provider to keep your cloud storage provider secure.

Is Google Drive perfect for you?

Google Drive is a surefire choice for most users. Unless you have specific requirements for features, Google Drive is a must-see cloud storage service.

However, it may not be ideal for anyone investing in the Apple ecosystem. There, iCloud syncs data much better between iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Mega vs. Google Drive: What is the Safest Cloud Storage Option?

Want to choose between Mega Drive and Google Drive as the safest cloud storage option? Find out which one is right for you.

Read next

About the author Ankush Das (63 articles published)

A computer science graduate exploring the field of cybersecurity to help consumers protect their digital lives in the easiest way possible. He has signed various publications since 2016.

Subscribe to other Ankush Das newsletters

Join our newsletter for technical tips, reviews, free ebooks and exclusive sales.

Click here to subscribe

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.makeuseof.com/why-google-drive-is-ideal-cloud-storage/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos