Google Search Year 2021: Check out the most searched athletes such as Tiger Woods, Neeraj Chopra, Emma Raducanu | Photo Gallery

A summary is needed at the end of the year. Google’s annual data reveals the top searches on the platform. Google’s Year in Search 2021 lists topics, trends, news, personalities and more. This year, many athletes have made history, and search engine giants have revealed a list of players that people are crazy about. So what did the world google for in 2021? The list of most searched athletes is topped by Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen, followed by professional golfer Tiger Woods. Gymnast Simone Biles’s mental health struggle, her emotional testimony to Larry Nassar, saw her being the third-searched athlete on Google. The teenage sensation Emma Raducanu was also on the list. Again, the golden Indian boy Niraji Chopra was listed in the top ten. Now let’s take a look at the list of athletes that people have searched the most on Google this year.

Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion, is the second Google-searched athlete in 2021. He surpassed the top 10 Google Trends of the most searched athletes in the United States in 2021.

Woods has surpassed many sports stars to claim the praise of the most Google athletes. Professional golfers have survived a difficult year after a severe car accident in February this year.

Christian Eriksen is the most searched athlete in 2021 and the only soccer player on the list.

A Danish soccer player suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the Denmark-Finland Euro 2020 match. Eriksen was saved shortly after being taken to the hospital in a hurry. This was one of the incidents that led him to become the most searched athlete in the world.

Simone Biles is a very important athlete in 2021. She was applauded by both the audience and the athletes for her athlete’s commitment to mental health and for quitting the Tokyo Olympics and putting mental health first in the forefront of sports.

Even her emotional testimony to the shameful US gymnastics team doctor, Larry Nassar was in the limelight. Simone was the third most searched sports personality in the world on Google.

Even her emotional testimony to the shameful US gymnastics team doctor, Larry Nassar has put her in the limelight. Simone was the third most searched sports personality in the world on Google.

Emma Raducanu was ranked 4th in the year of Google in 2021 looking for athletes around the world.

Her historic victory at the 2021 US Open not only swept the tennis world, but also attracted considerable public attention.

Not only India but the world seems to have been impressed by Neeraj Chopra’s wonderful throw at the Tokyo Olympics. He made history after winning the gold medal.

Not only India but the world seems to have been impressed by Neeraj Chopra's wonderful throw at the Tokyo Olympics. He made history after winning the gold medal.

