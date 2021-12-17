MacBook Pro owners notice smooth ProMotion Safari scrolling after installing macOS Monterey 12.2





Many 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro owners who have machines that support ProMotion have reported smooth scrolling and performance in Safari since installing macOS 12.2 Beta, and support for ProMotion. Suggests that is ultimately working as intended.

After the upgrade, several MacRumors forum members have stated that ProMotion worked and improved the Safari experience on the machine.

Since the mini LED MacBook Pro model was launched in October, there have been complaints about Safari’s lack of scrolling and ProMotion support. ProMotion works and works in some apps on the Mac, but not in others. Safari is one of the apps that didn’t work as expected.

MacBook Pro owners who have noticed the lack of ProMotion can upgrade to macOS Monterey 12.2 for a smoother, more fluid Safari scrolling experience. This update is currently available to developers and the public beta may be released in the near future.

Beta has just been released today, so at least it will take a few weeks for the software update to be publicly available.

