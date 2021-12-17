Instagram now allows you to embed a miniature version of your profile on your website – TechCrunch





Instagram is rolling out a new “profile embedding” feature that allows users to embed a miniature version of their profile on their website. This new feature will allow users to further integrate Instagram profiles into websites such as blogs and portfolios. Social media giants say this feature is currently only available on Instagram heads in the United States. Adam Mosseri announced the release of new features in a video posted on Twitter.

“You have been able to embed Instagram photos and Instagram videos on your website for years,” Mosseri explained in the video. “This is an extension of that idea, allowing you to embed a miniature version of your Instagram profile on your website. You can showcase your Instagram content on some website or link to someone else’s content. You may want to. “

new function

This week we unveiled some very fun new features that I wanted to share with you: – #IGPlayback – Reel Visual Reply – Profile Embedding (US only for now)

Are there any new features you would like to see? please let me know! pic.twitter.com/p8mvtJn4kA

— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 16, 2021

In the video, Moseri also outlined two more features announced earlier this week. The company has released a new Reels Visual Replies feature that allows users to use Reels to reply to comments on posts. Now when the user chooses to reply to the comment,[リール]You will be presented with a new option to select the button to create a video reply. Video replies are displayed as stickers. This new feature is similar to TikToks’ video replies, allowing users to reply to comments about their content with a video response. TikTok unveiled this feature last year, providing users with more context about their videos and a way to answer questions.

Given the popularity of TikTok features, it’s no wonder Instagram has launched similar features for its own TikTok clones. Instagram isn’t the only one doing that. Pinterest has released an option to allow users to reply to comments on videos a few days after Instagram announces its features.

The third new feature mentioned in the Mosseri video is the new Playback IG Stories time capsule feature at the end of the year. This feature leverages the platform’s story archive, allowing users to customize and select up to 10 stories to share with their followers. To take advantage of this feature, users must post at least 3 articles this year or turn on article archiving. Instagram suggests replay posts for you, but you also have the option of choosing what you want to share. This new feature is currently available to users for several weeks.

