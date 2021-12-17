New Google Drive policy may make files inaccessible — what you need to know





Google is about to make some changes to the way Google Drive files are shared. The search giant has announced a new policy that restricts access to files that violate the policy and prevents processes from sharing files.

Google announced this change in a blog post, revealing that there may be restrictions on files that violate Google’s Terms of Service or Abuse Program Policy. The owner will still have full access, but this move means that the sharing privilege will be revoked even if someone already has the link.

According to Google, if the file is restricted, the file owner will receive an email. It will not only warn them of the fact that it happened, but will also give them the opportunity to appeal the decision and request a review.

Google also said that after a policy breach, Google may review the content and take further action. The results of that action include “restricting access to content, deleting content, and restricting or terminating users’ access to Google products.”

Google’s Abuse Program Policy page details many delicate topics that are not allowed. These include, but are not limited to, dangerous and illegal activity, malicious language, malware, sexually explicit content, and misleading content.

In the case of illegal material, Google will probably file a report with the appropriate authorities and have them investigate the problem.

According to Google, this move aims to curb the spread of this type of content. It’s not clear how strict Google will detect and limit compromised files, but the idea is to prevent the service of Google Drive from being abused.

The search giant confirms that there are “artistic, educational, documentary, or scientific consideration-based exceptions” and suggests that real people make real decisions rather than relying on algorithms to do everything. doing. Algorithms always make mistakes.

We can all agree that it’s a good idea to curb the spread of illegal material on Google Drive, whether it’s a pirated version or something pretty bad like an image of child sexual abuse. .. However, we still need a little more information about how this new policy will be implemented and what the appeal process will be.

In a statement to TechRadar Pro, Google didn’t give a specific answer. “Google Drive is constantly working to protect the security and security of our users and society, always respecting their privacy. Gmail can bring users phishing and malware attacks, these same protections to Google Drive. , It’s important to ensure that the drive remains as secure as possible for all users. ”

If anything, this reminds me that cloud backups are controlled by third party entities. Entity that can and can enforce rules about how to use the service. What’s more, the privacy and security of the files you save are always questionable. Indeed, compared to storing files on a hard drive somewhere in your home.

