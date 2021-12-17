Former OC student charged with hacking Google Classroom to post racist and homosexual photos





Officials said Thursday that a former student at Villa Park High School was charged with illegally hacking a student’s Google Classroom account to post photos and comments of racist and homosexual dislike in the class announcement section.

The Orange County law firm said in a news release that multiple student accounts were hacked in an attempt to disrupt the two classes with a video full of racist rants.

According to DA’s office, Orange’s Aaron Ketelaar, 19, was charged with a felony of fraudulent computer access, in addition to strengthening a felony hate crime.

If convicted in all respects, he will be sentenced to up to seven years in state prison.

On December 18, 2020, some students at Villa Park High School’s Google Classroom accounts posted racist photos and comments in the class announcement section. These were visible to the teacher and all the students in the class.

The hacked student account was also used to interrupt the two classes with a video of a person wearing a skull mask, sunglasses, a beanie, and a headset that favors racial adjectives.

After the hacked post was reported in January 2021, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office SMART team was assigned to investigate with the IT department of the Orange Unified School District.

According to DA’s office, Ketelaar was identified by investigators as accessing the student’s account at the same time as offensive posts and videos were posted.

In a statement, OC District Attorney Todd Spitzer should not pretend to be sent by fellow classmates and be exposed to the racist and homosexual messages sent by these hackers. Stated. “These online chat features basically invite strangers to our homes to interact with their children. Parents use their children’s online activities and the internet to prey on their children. We need to be aware of the predators and haters we have and recruit more haters. “

