OnePlus Buds Z2 announced with active noise cancellation





OnePlus has announced the OnePlus Buds Z2, the successor to the OnePlus Buds Z, a true wireless option on the original budget. The Z2 looks much like the Buds Z, but with many new features. The biggest addition to new earphones is ANC, or active noise canceling.

Everything you need to know about the OnePlus Buds Z2, including pricing, features, and specs, is here.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 is currently only available in the white variation, and the black variation will be available early next year. The earphones have the same 11mm dynamic driver as the OnePlus Buds Pro. Now with ANC, the brand claims to help cancel unwanted external ambient noise.

Each earphone has a 40mAh battery and the case has a 520mAh battery. This equates to 38 hours of battery life, allowing users to get 7 hours of juice on their earphones with ANC off and 5 hours with ANC on on a single charge. There is a branded Flash Chargetech that allows 5 hours of battery life for buds and cases with a 10 minute charge.

Other features include low latency of 94ms, Bluetooth 5.2, Dolby Atmos support, and three microphone setups to improve voice reception during calls. The earphones also have IP55 water resistance and sweat resistance while the case selects the IPX4 rating. There is also a Google Fast Pair, which comes in three sizes of eartips in the box.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 has customizable gestures, but you need OxygenOS to use these settings directly. However, other users can do this using the HeyMelody app. This allows for the same customization.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 is available today in the US, Canada and Europe. It’s priced at US $ 99 (about 7,546 rupees) and could have a similar price tag when launched with the OnePlus RT, which will be available in India. This event is not expected to be too far away.

