Here are all 8 new skins





Blizzard peeked at Reindeer Orisha before the start of Overwatch Winter Wonderland … [+] 2021 event.

Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2021 is here. This means there are lots of new skins to unlock. As with the last few events, there are eight new skins. With 5 legendaries and 3 epic skins, you can unlock through challenges. Let’s understand it correctly.

Winter Wonderland 2021 Legendary Skin

You can unlock these skins through the Hero Gallery or by using RNG Luck in the Loot Box of Winter Wonderland and paying 3,000 credits for each.

Reindeer Orisha

This is one of the best bundles of the year. Team 4 artists are always paying close attention to the details, and this skin is no exception. Orisha is usually a bright hero, but I don’t want to ruin this version of her.

Sled D.Va

The Sleighing D.Va skin is one of the highlights of the Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2021 event.

Blizzard Entertainment

I’m a big fan of D.Va. She already has a lot of great skins, but it’s always great to see her get a new look. Sled D.Va is another great one and my second favorite in this latest batch. I’m not sure if it’s enough to convince me to stop using the Cruiser skin and its amazing hey Daddy-o line indefinitely, but since it’s the holiday season, I might switch to this temporarily.

Eye Craith Genji

Ice Wraith Genji skin for the Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2021 event.

Blizzard Entertainment

This is another skin that Blizzard revealed before the event started, but it’s worth seeing another. I really like the pointed fingernails and shuriken design. The ice sword is also Rad.

Snowman wrecking ball

Everyone’s favorite hamster, Wrecking Ball, has a frosty, fresh look in the winter of Overwatch … [+] Wonderland 2021 event.

Blizzard Entertainment

Following the stunning and horrifying Frosty Challenge look from last year’s event, Wrecking Ball has gotten my favorite with Snowman skins and this batch. I love the little gifts on the gun and the bow on the core of the ball.

Take a closer look at Hammond with a snow-covered beard and Santa’s hat. Adorable.

A close-up of the Snowman Wrecking Ball skin at the Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2021 event.

Blizzard Entertainment Snowboarder Batiste

Snowboarder Baptiste is one of this year’s “Overwatch” winter wonderland skins.

Blizzard Entertainment

Batiste is exactly the hero who wants to hang out on the slopes and have a good time with his friends. He’s not the only one to get snowboard-themed skins. Andes Lcio also has a snowboard Google.

Winter Wonderland 2021 Epic Skin

Veteran Overwatch players will know the drill by now. To unlock challenge-based cosmetics, you need to play a certain number of games each week of the event. Play 9 games every 7 days to get a spray. After passing 18 games, the player icon will be displayed. And after finishing 27 games, you will receive skins for the week. Remember: Winning a game is doubled.

Week 1 (December 16-23): Wooltide Tracer

Wooltide Tracer is one of this year’s Overwatch Winter Wonderland skins.

Blizzard Entertainment

The tracer already has a lot of skins and it might have been nice for some of the other heroes to catch up a bit. But I can’t get angry with this. wonderful. It’s also fashionable for Eurtide.

Week 2 (December 23-30): Mistletoe Symmetra

Mistletoe Symmetra is one of this year’s Overwatch Winter Wonderland skins.

Blizzard Entertainment

This is the fun look of Symmetra. The crown has a cool touch and the red and green blend nicely with the gold. Don’t think she’s hanging from the ceiling and waiting for you and your boos to stop below.

Week 3 (December 30-January 6): Peppermint Burke Bridget

Peppermint Burke Bridget is one of this year’s Overwatch Winter Wonderland Skins.

Blizzard Entertainment

Briggs’ latest skin may not be able to withstand the height of the look of her excellent Vampire Hunter from Halloween Teller (I think it’s the best skin she’s ever had). Still, Peppermint Burke Bridget may be something her fans want to use during the colder months of the year.

The Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2021 event will run from December 16th to January 6th.

