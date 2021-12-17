Tiger Graph Introduced to JPMorgan Chase’s Innovation Hall





Redwood City, Calif., December 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Tiger Graph, a provider of leading graph analysis platforms, today announced its introduction at JPMorgan Chase Innovation Hall. Each year, the prestigious JP Morgan Chase Hall of Innovation Awards recognizes emerging technology companies of choice for market innovation, business value and disruptive product offerings.

Gill Haus, Chief Information Officer of Consumer & Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase, says TigerGraph is a great partner with innovative technology to help prevent fraud. TigerGraph’s speed and scalability enable real-time identification of complex relationships from rich datasets, protecting more than 60 million households serving the United States.

TigerGraph enables positive global companies like JPMorgan Chase to gain in-depth data insights to help solve their most important business challenges. The award not only recognizes TigerGraphs’ contributions, but also demonstrates that graphing technology is rapidly becoming an advanced analytical platform, said Dr. YuXu, co-founder and CEO of TigerGraph. We are delighted to be able to participate in the Hall of Innovation and are pleased to be recognized on the list of such prominent technology companies. We appreciate the success of our partnership with JPMorgan Chase and look forward to co-innovation over the years to come.

This award was presented to Tiger Graph at the 13th JP Morgan Technology Innovation Symposium. TigerGraph provides JPMorgan Chase with deeper and more meaningful database insights into clients and transactions.

Graph analysis soon became an indispensable technology for modern enterprises. By 2025, graphing technology will be used in 80% of data and analytics innovations, up from 10% in 2021, to facilitate rapid decision making across the organization, according to Gartner. Graphs has become an important technology for modern companies in almost every industry, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, advertising, media & entertainment.

TigerGraph continues to move the graph market forward while working to democratize the adoption of graphs. Earlier this year, the company raised $ 105 million in Series C funding. This is one of the largest funding rounds in the graph database and analytics market, with TigerGraphs raising over $ 170 million in total funding. Over the last 12 months, the company has more than tripled its workforce and expanded its global footprint across North America, EMEA, and APAC.

For more information on how JPMorgan Chase combines machine learning and graphs, see Graphs + AI Summit Session Graphs and How Machine Learning Builds Confidence.

About TigerGraph TigerGraph is a platform for advanced analysis and machine learning of connected data. TigerGraphs’ proven technology, based on the industry’s first and only decentralized native graph database, is advanced in fraud detection, money laundering prevention (AML), entity resolution, customer 360, recommendations, knowledge graphs, cybersecurity, supply chains and more. Supports various analysis and machine learning applications. , IoT, and network analysis. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, USA. Get started for free at tigergraph.com/cloud.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is one of the world’s leading financial services companies with $ 3.8 trillion in assets and operations around the world. The company is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and wealth management. Technology fuels every aspect of our company and is at the heart of everything we do. With over 50,000 engineers worldwide and $ 12 billion in technology spending annually, we design, analyze, develop, code, test, and program for the creation of high-quality software and new products. We are working on improvement. JP Morgan Chase and Company, a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, is the JP Morgan and Chase brand, serving many of the most prominent companies, institutions and government clients in the United States and the world. .. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Information about is available at http://www.jpmorganchase.com/.

