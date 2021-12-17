COVID-19 interrupted poliovirus monitoring and immunity





The reported outbreaks of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV) have more than tripled to 29 since January 2017. Most of these outbreaks (86%) were due to cVDPV2, a circulating VDPV type 2 poliovirus derived from the vaccine. It occurred in Africa, according to a new study on the outbreak of vaccine-derived poliovirus from January 2020 to June 2021, published in the Weekly Report on CDC Morbidity and Mortality.

The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) was launched in 1988 and used the attenuated live oral poliovirus vaccine (OPV). Since then, cases of wild poliovirus have decreased by more than 99.99%.

Dr. Jay Wenger

cVDPV2 may come from children born in areas with low vaccination rates. Dr. Jaywenger, MD, Polio Director of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, told Medscape Medical News: It does not necessarily provide mucosal immunity. It does not actually prevent the virus from propagating if the child’s intestines are re-infected or infected. As a result, everyone may continue to be vaccinated against IPV. [inactivated poliovirus]However, because the intestines of children are still producing the virus, the virus may still be transmitted and will continue to spread to your population, probably with little or no paralysis due to IPV. prize. As soon as the virus hits an unvaccinated population, they will be paralyzed. “

“The ideal vaccine is an oral vaccine that does not mutate and could not cause these VDPVs,” ​​Wenger added. Scientists have developed such a vaccine and it was approved by the World Health Organization last year under an emergency use authorization. This nOPV2 (new oral poliovirus type 2) vaccine has been administered in the outbreak area of ​​VDPD2 since March 2021. nOPV2 should allow them to “basically eradicate outbreaks”.

The world is almost eradicated, with the last cases of polio caused by the wild virus occurring in Nigeria, Afghanistan and Pakistan as of 2014. Africa was declared free of wild polio in 2020 after being eradicated from Nigeria. More than half of the world’s cases only 10 years ago. Currently, cVDPV outbreaks are affecting Iran, Yemen, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia, as well as 28 African countries. There was also one case in China. Worldwide, there were 1335 cases of cVDPV that caused paralysis during the reporting period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has a significant impact on polio and accounts for most of the increase in cases this year. “We couldn’t do the campaign. We stopped the outbreak response campaign in the middle of the year because of COVID,” Wenger said.

CDC reports that many of the co-immunity responses to the development of cVDPV2 are “poor” and prolonged delays can lead to geographical spread of cVDPV2 infection.

Dr. Steve Wasillac

Steve Wassilak, MD, lead co-author of the CDC study, told Medscape Medical News, thanks to COVID, “What we lacked most of the time was a quick response, partly due to laboratory delays. However, despite the COVID, surveillance and immune activity are recovering well. ” And he said, “Can eradicate, many outbreaks, [COVID] Outbreak. “

“The face of the campaign has become nationwide,” said Wasirak in Nigeria. In Pakistan, much of the work is done by national and international partners.

In Nigeria and other difficult areas, Wenger said, “The approach was basically to have direct contact with the traditional leaders, religious leaders and local actors of each of these groups, so it really is. It’s down to the grassroots level. ” Infectious disease authorities send teams to talk to individuals in the “traditional local leader system.”

“By just talking to them, we were actually able to go a long way and provide them with the information they needed. Most of the time, people wanted to do something to help their children. Wenger said.

For now, according to the CDC, the first plan is to “start a rapid, high-coverage outbreak response with the available Type 2 OPV” until a better supply of nOPV2 is available, and then switch to IPV. is.

