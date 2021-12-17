Ebb Carbon uses the ocean to capture carbon and fight acidification





Almost one-third of the CO2 that humans emit into the atmosphere is ultimately emitted into the ocean. This, at least for now, helps slow climate change, but as water absorbs excess carbon dioxide, it becomes acidic and harms marine life, especially animals with shells such as oysters and mussels. increase. Along the west coast, acidification is occurring twice as fast as the world average.

New start-ups want to accelerate the ocean’s ability to remove CO2 while reducing the acidity of water. “The natural circulation of the ocean has the ability to absorb large amounts of CO2 in the form of natural bicarbonate,” said Ebb Carbon, the CEO of a startup that led a team working on new climate technologies at X. Ben Tarbell says. , Alphabet’s Innovation Division. “If electrochemical can accelerate the process, large amounts of carbon can be safely and permanently isolated over a long period of time.”

Currently, when CO2 in the air enters seawater, it undergoes a series of chemical reactions and is finally decomposed into hydrogen ions (which make the water acidic) and bicarbonate, which is a type of carbon dioxide that remains in the water. The Ebb Carbon process is designed to work in industrial plants that already use seawater, such as desalination plants that turn seawater into drinking water.

[Image: Ebb Carbon]When new technology is launched, these facilities block the salt water that normally returns to the ocean. The startup’s own process uses low carbon power to rearrange and remove salts and water molecules to produce acids that can be used in industrial processes and alkaline sodium hydroxide. When sodium hydroxide is pumped back into the ocean, it can capture CO2 from the air and form bicarbonate without producing the usual acidity. Bicarbonates can store carbon dioxide in the ocean for at least 10,000 years.

Todd Pelman, co-founder and chief engineer of Ebb Carbon with a bipolar membrane stack. [Photo: Ebb Carbon]This process is much cheaper than some other form of carbon removal, such as a direct air recovery plant that uses a fan to draw air through a filter that captures CO2. “The reason we can achieve low costs is that at higher levels we use less energy than other methods,” says Tarbell. “We basically use a lot of energy from the wind and the ocean to mix and recover CO2, and we don’t need any additional energy to process the recovered CO2. All of this is processed through the natural processes of the ocean. ”The company says that within five years, the cost of recovering a ton of CO2 is the standard cost-effectiveness benchmark for carbon removal projects per ton. Expected to be below $ 100. Direct air capture costs less, but is now at least five times more expensive.

The startup has just announced its first customer, Stripe, which has placed an order for $ 1.5 million in carbon removal to be fulfilled at the launch of the technology, while Ebb Carbon is the first partner to house the technology. We are still discussing to find out. There may still be hurdles before implementation. The company’s scientists are studying the impact of this process on marine life, but expect it to be beneficial rather than harmful. This technology uses a modular design that fits the shipping container, making it easy to scale. “We built this to scale,” says Tarbell. “And there are no obstacles to scaling beyond a few gigatons a year. [CO2] Drawdown. “

This technology can help companies offset their emissions during decarbonization and, ultimately, eliminate the “legacy” emissions that have accumulated over time. “We are already facing the consequences of having too much CO2 in the atmosphere,” he says. “So, in addition to helping mitigate exacerbating the problem, we are trying to solve the problem we have already created.”

Correction: Updated this article to reflect that Ebb Carbon’s first customer was Stripe, not Shopify.

