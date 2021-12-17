14 tech leaders on why (and how) to encourage and support side projects





The opinions of tech leaders are even divided in the importance and desire of enabling developers to work on side projects. Some feel that such projects can distract team members and lead to delays and other issues. However, the tech leaders who support them list many of the benefits of team building, from keeping developer skills up-to-date to increasing job satisfaction. They say side projects can even lead to new products and improvements in the company itself.

Many members of the Forbes Technology Council are firmly in favor of enabling developers to carry out side projects. Below, 14 people share why they encourage them and how they help team members balance side projects with other work.

Members of the Forbes Technology Council share reasons (and ways) to encourage and support side projects.

1. Create a culture of innovation

It is important for the team to actively foster a desire to have a passionate project that is outside the realm of their position. These practices create a culture of innovation and lead to better growth opportunities. The methodology that makes this possible is as simple as securing a day or an hour a week as space for a secondary project. -Tooba Durraze, certified

2. They build new skills

If it is a priority to ensure that key workers are constantly developing their skills and technical capabilities, allowing them to work in external projects is often the innovation of staff and new skills. It’s a great way to facilitate learning. Not surprisingly, time constraints, boundaries, intellectual property protection, and other factors need to be clearly defined in advance. -Al Kingsley, NetSupport

3. Helps motivate employees

Side projects are a real motivation and a great way to learn new skills, as long as employees meet the deadline with quality work. Employees need to have some parameters. Side projects are not competitive. Do not use company equipment or tools, including email, for side projects. Also, the project must be disclosed in advance to avoid misunderstandings about the work. -Carolin Jenkins, here

4. They may lead to improvement of your company

Experiments are important to innovation, so encouraging side projects can lead to real improvement for the company. However, by setting clear goals, directions, and priorities, you ensure that side projects do not overly divide the attention of team members or undermine other, more important work products. -Michael Berner, Edison

5. Promote self-development of team members

I always encourage developers to have side projects, but the size of the project varies from person to person. For employees who can easily multitask, we celebrate self-development ideas in the hope that their projects and skills can provide value to our company. If you’re struggling with multitasking, keep in mind your commitment to your employer. -Jumpei, Septon

6. They strengthen problem-solving skills

Side projects allow developers to think about issues that are different from the main challenges at hand. This allows them to be continuously creative and have the potential to solve two problems in a short amount of time. It also helps you to switch contexts well. The continuity, quality, and commitment of each task can be managed by appropriate expectations and defined results. -Apple Dacia, Hanu

7. They enhance the sense of ownership and agency

Having a side project enhances your sense of ownership and agency. They both retain talent and help promote the expansion of self-study skills. To ensure responsibility, I believe in a combination of empowerment and accountability. Developers need to have the resources they need, but individuals and teams need to be responsible for the goals set in a pre-determined time frame. –Joey Baruch, Alvarez & Marsal DIG

8. Allow developers to lead

A side project for you is a passionate project for someone else. You need to stimulate your curiosity to see if the possibility of adjacency is prioritized, but that can lead to something useful and useful. Side projects allow developers to lead unmanaged areas. This is the center of inspiration and leads to exponential results. -Cleeve Gibbon, Wunderman Thompson

9. They inspire creativity and motivation to provide

Believing that flexibility enhances creativity and motivation, I have always supported all employees doing side projects. The key to balancing daytime work and secondary projects is to prioritize and remain transparent with respect to expectations. Open communication about how the organization expects to deliver to the tech team, and in what time frame they will be able to manage side projects more effectively. -Amanda Drenberg, COMMB

10. Encourage teams to complete other tasks faster

At the company before I worked as CTO, I asked a developer for a pet project. They spent more time on the job than usual and were ready to get the actual job done very quickly. Then the fact that they were able to do a job that interests them motivated them. Developers like to work on technologies that help them grow their careers. –Bhagvan Kommadi, ValueMomentum

11. They give employees a sense of ownership of their work

We encourage you to work on side projects. Side projects give employees a sense of ownership of their work and lead to a higher level of engagement. Evaluate all side project proposals in parallel with the main work so that these projects do not interfere with other work. If a side project is selected as your business’s top priority, treat it like any other project. -Clayton Schubiner, canal

12. Ensure that the skills of team members remain appropriate

Isolation kills innovation. If you want to keep your team relevant, make sure your team is influenced by your interests, adjacent and remote fields, and ultimately the world. Side projects change your perspective, give you courage, and inspire creative thinking. By saying “yes” to the side project, you invite the richness of your life to enrich your journey, relationships, and influence. -Olga V. Mack, Pearly Pro

13. Align the passion of developers with your mission

We actively encourage teams to side projects and give them paid time to pursue them twice a year. The best developers are goal-oriented individuals. There’s a lot to be gained by listening to what’s important to your team and deliberately working with your team to align their passions with your mission. This allows us to reach everyone with more than we all thought. –James Duez, Rainbird Technologies

14. They can lead to better trust and more satisfaction

I think it should be allowed in an agreed and controlled environment, just as other employees spend time in different departments. This flexibility creates even more trust and creativity. As long as team members are supported by people, culture, and ultimately team leaders, they will be fascinated. When people feel trapped, they start looking out the window. -Greg Griffiths, UCROWDME (UK) LIMITED

