British Columbia tech company commits piracy





British Columbia tech company praised for “innovation” violated copyright, court rules

The new Vancouver tech company, once acclaimed by the industry for its innovation to Prime Minister John Horgan and as the state’s Startup of the Year, was actually launched for piracy. A judge in a federal court ruled.

Matidor Technologies Inc. was found to be infringing and engaged in fraudulent use in violation of copyright and trademark law. Judge Nicholas McHuffy ruled on December 1st.

Co-defendant Wing Chuen (Vincent) Lam founded Matidor after leaving his former company, Ark Platforms. In 2019, he began marketing and licensing map-based project management software. This broke software developed by Ark called Arkit.

Prior to the proceedings, Ram admitted piracy, but refused to “spoof” the product. That is, he refused to call it his own.

However, the judge decided that Ram had tried to rebrand the product, and in doing so misrepresented it to the consumer. Ram also issued a “partially true” official statement, claiming he was the “first creator of the product,” but in reality he was one of the numbers.

McHaffie has expressed harsh condemnation of Lam’s piracy and certain public actions he has taken.

“Mr. Ram’s infringement can be considered known and deliberate. I also presented an infringing copy of Arkit as Matidor’s own product and continued to infringe after receiving the plaintiff’s request. He wasn’t using Arkit software when Matidor rewrote the entire program and knew he wasn’t. Mr. Ram was simply a “careless co-founder,” as the defendant claims. It wasn’t, “McHaffy wrote.

However, while Ark sought $ 900,000 in damages and punitive damages, the judge decided that Ram was cooperative and eventually without $ 277,400 worth of damages and punitive damages. Reconciled. Matidor has also been ordered to prevent further infringement.

“The defendants did not stop using the infringing software, but took action in response to the plaintiff’s request. They made considerable efforts to rewrite the software to avoid the infringement. “The judge said.

“They responded to this action, participated, and provided disclosures that allowed the evaluation of appropriate remedies. And they faced significant financial damage, and in my view, retaliation, Enough to achieve the purpose of deterrence, blame, “McHaffy wrote.

Ram issued a statement of contempt online following the decision. It’s about owning them. … I quickly realized the mistake of starting with the wrong foot and took steps to correct it. In retrospect, it was a technical decision to build from scratch, especially if no previous work was needed. “

A state-sponsored British Columbia SME’s “Best Innovation” certificate was filed with Matidol earlier this year and the proceedings were filed in court. The BC Tech Association then awarded Matidor the 2021 Startup of the Year Award. Glacier Media is asking the association if they intend to keep the award in good condition and will update this article upon receiving a response.

