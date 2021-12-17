Spotify Introduces Podcast Rating System





Audio streaming platform Spotify has introduced a podcast rating system.

The platform is deploying a podcast star rating system to “improve the discoverability of podcasts by emphasizing the popularity of the show.”

“Podcast ratings give listeners the opportunity to support their favorite podcast shows and enable a two-way feedback loop between the author and the listener,” Spotify said in a blog post.

The platform hosts over 3.2 million podcasts. To make it easier for users to find relevant podcasts, the platform prioritizes podcast discovery through features such as podcast charts and personalized recommendations.

“And when listeners find a new show that looks promising, they want to make sure they have all the information they need to hit the play, including a sense of how other listeners enjoyed it. Explained why it was behind the new Star System.

How to use

After listening to the show, listeners can use the 15-star system to rate the show. One is the lowest and five is the highest.

Spotify will display the average rating and the total number of ratings the show has received on the platform’s podcast show page.

“With the introduction of ratings, it’s now easier for listeners to decide when to try new podcasts that may be their next favorite. Podcast ratings are the first chance to attract new listeners. So it could be of immediate interest, “he said.

“Ratings can also be used productively by giving creators a complete picture of how they’re doing and seeking more specific feedback in Spotify Q & A and off-platform social conversations,” he added. I added.

The new rating feature will be available in almost every market where podcasts are listed on Spotify. According to Spotify, it will be available to users in the next few days.

