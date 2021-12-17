Pixel 6 carrier sales increase with the launch of the new flagship





Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro represent a soft reboot of the series, with flagship hardware and new custom chipsets running the show. Also, based on early signs, Google’s efforts seem to be working. A new report shows that Pixel 6 has made Google’s mobile operators sell better than before.

The Wave7 Research report categorizes carrier sales in physical stores based on sample sizes from multiple stores in the United States. In a monthly report, Google’s Pixel series accounted for only 1-2% of sales over the past year or so. However, in recent months, the numbers have often worsened as Google’s Pixel 5 was dropped by multiple US carriers prior to the sequel’s debut, and the Pixel 5a wasn’t sold at all throughout the carrier.

According to Wave 7’s November 2021 report, carriers reported that 3-5% of their sales were Pixel devices, reflecting the first full month of Pixel 6 sales. The flagship duo seems to be Verizon’s most popular, with 3% of store sales in October and 5% in November. AT & T was 3% in both months, while T-Mobile was 2% in October and 3% in November.

This puts Google’s Pixel lineup in third place, far from Samsung and Apple. These still make up the majority of carrier sales.

5% isn’t a big number, but it does show a significant increase in interest in the Pixel 6 series compared to previous models. Looking at the same report last year, the entire Pixel series, including the Pixel 5, 4a 5G, and 4a Google, was only 1-2% for all carriers. The report also shows Google’s stronger marketing efforts, such as in-store advertising and “heavy” TV advertising campaigns.

On the other hand, a carrier survey asking if the series was selling “steadily” showed that the results were essentially split in the middle. The T-Mobile store is more likely to answer “no” to that question for unknown reasons.

Interestingly, one carrier store spoken by Wave 7 said that the frustration of selling the Pixel 6 series wasn’t from the phone itself, but just enough stock to go through. Several Verizon employees seem to say that inventory is “too thin” to meet demand. Google is having a hard time keeping Pixel 6 series in stock from the launch date, even in its own stores. Currently, Google has unlocked inventory for all models and is ready to ship in time for vacations in many places. However, results may vary by local carrier.

Details of Google Pixel 6:

