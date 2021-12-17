Gemspring Capital Acquires Mantis Innovation Group





Westport, Connecticut, December 16, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Gemspring Capital, a private equity firm in the middle market, announces that its affiliates have acquired a majority stake in Mantis Innovation Group, LLC (“Mantis”). did. A provider of technically-enabled facility services primarily for commercial, industrial, and government customers.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Mantis offers customers solutions that provide better building performance and improved energy efficiency. The company leverages its own software tools to offer a complete suite of services, including: Evaluation and maintenance of solar, roof, building integument, pavement. Design and implementation of LED lighting, HVAC / mechanical and building automation systems.

Mantis’ success, led by CEO Dan Marzuola, helps customers achieve sustainability goals and corporate ESG initiatives by driving operational cost savings, providing comprehensive facility maintenance solutions, and helping them achieve their ESG initiatives. It was guided by proposing concrete value to. Dan commented: “We are pleased to partner with Gemspring. We believe that Gemspring’s operational expertise, network of advisors and M & A support will help us strengthen our platform and stay on track for our service and customer base. We look forward to continuing to grow. By reinvesting in market entry and customer support organizations, and the Mantis Perform technology platform. “

Don Gerne, Managing Director of Gemspring, said: Effective solutions have enabled us to support the owners of these buildings as a reliable provider of managed facilities and energy services. We are pleased to partner with the Mantis team to accelerate the growth of the company based on its success so far. ”

“We are very proud and grateful for all the efforts, dedication and innovation of the Mantis team since 2018. Together, we are supported by the company’s supportive spirit and strong culture. Thank you for taking the opportunity to partner with the Mantis team and believing that we can work with Gemspring to take your business to the next level. “We do,” added Joe Vallee, a partner at O2 Investment Partners.

About Mantis Mantis Innovation is a technology-enabled service provider that works with customers to improve building performance and energy efficiency. The company offers a complete suite of services such as: Solar, roof, building integument, and pavement, design, evaluation, and maintenance. And implementation of LED lighting, HVAC / mechanical and building automation systems. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Mantis has 17 locations nationwide from Massachusetts to Washington. For more information, please visit www.mantisinnovation.com.

About Gemspring Capital Gemspring Capital is a private equity company based in Westport, Connecticut with a capital of $ 1.5 billion, providing flexible capital solutions for midsize businesses. Gemspring has partnered with a competent management team to adopt a partnership approach to drive revenue growth and value creation. Target companies generate up to $ 500 million in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and technology-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. I am. For more information, please visit www.gemspring.com.

About O2 Investment Partners O2 Investment Partners is a Midwest-based private equity firm seeking to acquire a majority stake in B2B services, technology, and some industrial companies in the Midwest lower markets. The company is investing in businesses that have the potential for profit growth and have a clear path to creating shareholder value. O2 invests in partnership with management to build and grow the business and move it to the next stage of development. This requires a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, as well as close partnership and unity of interest with management. For more information, please visit www.o2investment.com.

Contact: Don Gerne [email protected]

Source Gem Spring Capital

