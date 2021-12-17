Five Biggest Retail Technology News Articles of the Week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





2. Amazon plans to step up its online grocery delivery efforts in 2022.

According to a report from The Information, Amazon plans to launch a new grocery delivery service in the United States next year and expand its current service in Europe.

E-commerce giants have been delivering from Whole Foods and Amazon warehouses for years, but this latest move brings third-party retailers, supermarkets and vendors.

In the UK, Prime subscribers can order same-day grocery delivery from Morrisons and Corps using the Amazon app and website.

Amazon didn’t respond to requests for comment, but a spokeswoman told The Information, “The partnership with other grocery stores allows more customers to shop online and more to Amazon Prime members. We will be able to offer choices, values ​​and conveniences. ”

3. Asda was named UK Retailer of the Year at the RTIH Innovation Awards

Asda is one of the companies that won the RTIHs 2021 Retail Technology Award.

Sponsored by PMC, StoreSpace, Critizr, Marxent, QVALON and Selazar, this award recognizes global innovation in the fast-moving omni-channel world.

This year we received a record number of submissions in 14 categories (a complete summary of the 2021 candidate list can be found here).

Last week in central London, an exclusive event attended by retailers, jury members and sponsors announced the winners and acclaimed companies.

