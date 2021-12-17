Google Calendar can now block invitation phishing scams





Google can now easily block unwanted calendar invitations commonly used by threat actors in phishing and malicious campaigns from being added to Google Calendar.

this is,[招待状を自動的に追加する]This was achieved by improving the settings. This allows you to choose whether to automatically add the invitation to your calendar or only if you reply to the email event invitation (confirm attendance).

“These additional controls help you manage your calendar with less manual effort by preventing unwanted events from being displayed, and only show important events,” Google explained.

“This feature is turned off by default and users[Googleカレンダーを開く]>[設定に移動]>[イベント設定にスクロール]>[カレンダーに招待状を追加]You can go to and turn it on. “

This new feature has begun to gradually roll out at a rapid release pace to Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers, and users with individual Google accounts.

Visit the phishing page, an invitation to install malware that prevents unwanted invitations on Google Calendar (Google)

As previously reported over two years ago, Google is working on a solution that blocks spammers from automatically sending spam to Google Calendar users with malicious invitations.

For many, this seemed like a harmless issue at first, but users report that some of these spam events phished potential victims via malicious URLs. I was redirecting to the page.

The ultimate goal of these attacks is to collect targeted credentials or infect malware through malicious sites.

At the time, the company was “aware of spam on the calendar” and “working hard to resolve this issue” and shared information on how to report and delete spam calendar invitations. rice field.

Google calendar spam example

Given that Google Calendar is available as a web app on all desktop platforms and on mobile platforms via Android and iOS mobile apps, spammers are potentially a huge number of potential victims. May reach.

According to a Play Store entry, the Google Calendar Android app alone has been downloaded 1,000,000,000 times to get an idea of ​​the scale.

