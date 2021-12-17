Restaurant puts innovation and culture on the menu





As we know, the coronavirus pandemic has confused the restaurant industry. Call it the infamous break-even point of business pressure cooker, even before the blockade forced businesses to be creative just to keep their business going.

Diner across the country has seen many of the old standbys want or can’t close stores and innovate. And I saw survivors across the country adopting digital menus, self-service orders, QR codes for payments, deliveries, and curbside pickups. They have formed an uneasy alliance with aggregators such as Uber Eats and Grubhub. The phrase Ghost Kitchen has been added to the glossary.

The restaurant is smarter, smarter and slimmer. And the best of them took a page from the consumer retail and travel industry, incorporating unprecedented scale of data.

When the dust finally settles, you may find that the most important innovation of all was the surge in loyalty programs, Paytronix CEO Andrew Robbins told PYMNTS Karen Webster in a recent interview. They provide restaurant owners with access to far more information about their customers than ever before and can leverage it to drive smarter business decisions.

Starbucks did it, Panela did it, and McDonald’s did it. All of them received the note, Robins said. The advantage is that you can know the guest and make many decisions based on the actual guest data.

With that data, restaurants can know if they can raise prices without scaring customers, or if they can shorten menus and simplify kitchen operations without eliminating favorites. It can also help you make better strategic decisions about where to open a new shop, for example.

According to Robins, everything will provide a powerful digital guest experience, so you can collect data and start communicating with your guests. And guests like to be rewarded for where they spend their money.

Advantages and deterioration of aggregators

In an ideal world, restaurants would see more of that money, Robins said. However, many of them are head-on in partnership with food delivery aggregators such as DoorDash and Grubhub to secure more customers.

He said it made sense. This app appeals to consumers who are willing to pay more and accept a more limited menu in exchange for the convenience of quick and cheap delivery to their home. And they provided lifelines to many eateries during the pandemic.

Details: Twenty-five percent of restaurant customers order food at least once a week and spend at least $ 40 on each purchase.

However, not all restaurants are willing to hand over a portion of their revenue to an aggregator. Robins said he saw many eateries deliberately circumventing things like door dashes. Not only is it good for them, but it’s also good for their customers.

He pointed out that customers know that they will get better pricing, have the ability to use coupon codes, and can earn points. Therefore, there are many drives for consumers to go directly to the restaurant.

Believe in ghosts

Another revolutionary tactic Robins has seen is Ghost Kitchen, a delivery-only brand. It can be operated from an existing kitchen to ensure higher utilization.

Robins explained that he loves to eat Bertucci’s pizza and pasta, but if he likes burgers, he wouldn’t click Bertucci to bring up the menu instead. Search for hamburger brands like MrBeastBurger. But consumers know very little. Mr Beast Burger cooks in the same kitchen as Bertuccis.

According to Robins, one of the brands he collaborates with uses ghost kitchens to generate revenue for 22 restaurants, but operates only 20 physical kitchens.

People are making a lot of money with this, and you’ll see it more and more, Robins explained. When existing brands open ghost kitchens, they don’t have a kitchen stock, they don’t have to put money, they only get 10% more sales everywhere.

Turn the table with technology

Technology can help restaurants fight labor shortages by essentially changing culture. With so few restaurant workers going around, it’s not sustainable for brands to keep raising wages. In short, restaurants are turning to technology to make the lives of existing workers easier, as recruitment is lower. For example, the mobile ordering application eliminates the need for humans to receive customer orders and allows staff to focus on cooking and handing over the food once it’s done.

The same applies to the front of the house. Visitors to the restaurant do not have to sit until the waitress orders. Just unplug your phone and tap a button and someone in the kitchen will start cooking. It all leads to a much faster table turn. In other words, we can serve more customers.

Robins has seen many restaurants where he works, adding a quick prompt asking customers to evaluate their experience after payment. He said this worked well and was like a 20% response rate to about 1% of paper-based surveys.

This is an extension of loyalty, and how can it be changed to lock in customers who visit many times a month, Robins said. Therefore, if a recession occurs later, they are so protected at a disadvantage.

