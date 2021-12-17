This new WhatsApp update provides more power to group admins.Read here





WhatsApp is reportedly working on a number of new features, including an interesting update that allows group admins to delete messages from everyone in the group.

According to a Wabetainfo report, WhatsApp has released a new 2.22.1.1 update. Meta-owned messaging platforms may soon allow administrators to delete messages, even messages sent by other members of the group.

It has been removed by the administrator. Will be the text that will be displayed to other participants if the administrator chooses to exercise this authority. This update applies if you have multiple administrators in your group.

Fortunately, WhatsApp is finally updating the process of deleting messages, allowing group admins to delete all messages sent by the group. Thanks to this feature, group admins will have more power to moderate WhatsApp groups in future updates, “the report said.

This feature was reportedly part of WhatsApp beta version 2.22.1.1 for Android. It is currently in internal testing and may soon be available to beta testers.

The exact release date has not yet been announced.

In addition to this, WhatsApp has also discovered testing of a new in-app camera interface for Android devices.

With the new interface, users can reposition the flash shortcuts, redesign the flash buttons and switch cameras to see more of what they are capturing. I also don’t see the line showing recent photos in the gallery above the shutter button.

Instead of Flash shortcuts, you can use the new in-app camera interface to access your recent photos from the lower left corner.

According to a Wabetainfo report, the changes come with WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.22.1.2.

In addition to this, the instant messaging app allows users to preview before sending a voice message.

According to GSM Arena, to use this feature, the user must hold down the microphone icon as usual to record a voice message and then slide up to enter hands-free recording mode.

The next step is to tap the center stop button and press play to preview the message. Finally, press the submit button.

