19-year-old accused of hacking into a Google Classroom account, posting by racialists, and photos of homosexual aversion – CBS Los Angeles





Santa Anna (CBSLA) officials illegally hacked a student’s Google Classroom account on Thursday for 19-year-old Aaron Ketteral to post racist and homosexual photos, videos, and comments to his ex-high school class. Announced that he was charged with charges.

According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Ketelaar hacked several accounts at Villa Park High School on December 18, 2020 and posted racist photos and comments in the class announcement section. ..

The 19-year-old boy hacked a student account and interrupted two classes with a video of a person wearing a skull mask, sunglasses, beanie, and a headset using racial adjectives. There was also suspicion.

The Orange County Sheriff’s School Mobility Assessment and Resources Team and the Orange Unified School District investigated the issue after the hacked post was reported in January. Ketelaar was identified by investigators as having access to the student’s account when images, comments, and videos were posted.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said no one should be exposed to the racist and homosexual messages sent by these hackers, pretending to be sent by fellow classmates. rice field. Internet anonymity is another to help them perform racist acts, hoping they can dive deep into the internet without revealing their true identity. Helping those who hate finding like-minded people.

Ketelaar was charged with one felony of fraudulent computer access, in addition to strengthening the felony hate crime. If convicted in all respects, he will be sentenced to up to seven years in state prison.

