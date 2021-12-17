According to Google, the signal issue with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro isn’t due to a user making a mistake in the December build.





Read Google’s update investigating Pixel 6 network connectivity issues

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are two of the best Android smartphones released this year and have returned to Google’s form after a few years of releasing a little-inspired midrange device. However, neither Pixel smartphone is perfect. They have been plagued by many issues, such as sub-average mobile network connectivity and 5G speed offerings. The December security patch provides some notable bug fixes, but seems to exacerbate the mobile network connectivity issue.

After installing the December security patch, reports from Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners complained of poor or no mobile network reception in areas where they were previously receiving full signals. The internet is flooded. As a result, the battery drains faster than usual and has unintended side effects when the phone searches for incoming calls. Some users also report that mobile data is slow. This issue seems to be primarily affecting European Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners, but there are also sporadic reports from US owners. The Google Issue Tracker already has a thread full of comments from frustrated Pixel 6 owners who are having a hard time making calls after an update.

Today’s android police video

Google’s December security update for the latest Pixel includes new modem firmware aimed at fixing the random signal loss faced by some users. However, given the number of reports I’ve seen online in the last two days, the exact opposite seems to be happening. Some users claim that mileage may vary, but turning off 5G has improved it to some extent. For now, the only other option is to make sure your phone is always connected to your Wi-Fi network.

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have a Samsung Exynos 5123b modem, but testing has shown that it’s not comparable to the Qualcomm modem found in almost every other smartphone sold in the United States. However, this time it seems that the new firmware is due to network connectivity issues, not the modem itself. If you haven’t installed the December update on your Pixel yet, we recommend that you wait until Google recognizes and resolves the issue.

Update: 2021/12/17 11:40 EST BY RAJESH PANDEY

Google investigates Pixel 6 network connectivity issues

Many European Pixel 6 owners speculated that the mobile network issue could be due to an incorrect build of the December update. However, a Google spokesperson confirmed to 9to5Google that all builds of the December feature drop were functionally the same and that network connectivity issues had nothing to do with them.

The A1 build is intended for Pixel 6 units unlocked or purchased from the Google Store, while other builds are for mobile devices.

PixelCommunity Manager also confirmed at Reddit that the company is “actively investigating” connectivity issues and will provide more information when available.

Thanks: Thomas Franken, Likert Hecros, Moshe, Bruce Andrews

Google’s rumored plans to integrate Duo and Meet into one app have collapsed and burned out

Meet is currently the main focus of video calling

Read next

About the author Rajesh Pandy (103 articles published)

Rajesh Pandey began to pursue the tech field just as Android devices became mainstream. He keeps a close eye on the latest developments in the smartphone world and what the tech giants are doing. He loves playing with the latest gadgets to see what he can do.

Other works by Rajesh Pandy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-pixel-6-and-6-pro-owners-claim-cell-signal-issues-are-worse-with-december-update/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos