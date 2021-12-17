World’s First Optical Oscilloscope Game-Transforming Communication Technology Innovation





This innovation has the potential to revolutionize communication technologies such as telephone and internet connectivity.

The UCF team has developed the world’s first optical oscilloscope, a device that can measure the electric field of light. The device converts light vibrations into electrical signals, much like a hospital monitor converts a patient’s heartbeat into electrical vibrations.

Until now, it has been difficult to read the electric field of light because the speed at which light waves vibrate is high. State-of-the-art technology that powers our telephone and internet communications can now clock electric fields at maximum gigahertz frequencies — covering the radio and microwave regions of the electromagnetic spectrum. The light wave oscillates at a much faster rate, allowing it to transmit higher density information. However, current tools for measuring light fields could only resolve the average signal associated with a “pulse” of light, not the peaks and valleys within the pulse. It is important to measure these peaks and valleys within a single pulse, as it is the space where the information can be packed and distributed.

“Fiber optics have used light to speed things up, but they are still limited by the speed of the oscilloscope,” said Michael Chini, an associate professor of physics who worked at UCF. “Our optical oscilloscope may be able to increase its speed by about 10,000 times.”

The team’s findings are published in this week’s Nature Photonics journal.

The team developed the device and demonstrated its ability to measure the electric field of individual laser pulses in real time in UCF’s Chini lab. The next step for the team is to see how far they can push the speed limit of the technique.

See also: “Single Shot Measurement of Several Cycle Optical Waveforms on Chip”, Yangyang Liu, John E. Beetar, Jonathan Nesper, Shima Gholam-Mirzaei, Michael Chini, December 13, 2021, Nature Photonics.DOI: 10.1038 / s41566 –021-00924-6

The lead author of this paper is Yangyang Liu, a postdoctoral fellow at UCF. Other authors include Jonathan Nesper ’19 ’21 MS, an alum of physics. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a master’s degree in physics. Shima Gholam-Mirzaei ’18 MS’ 20PhD; and John E. Beater ’15 ’17 MS’ 20PhD.

Gholam-Mirzaei is currently a postdoctoral fellow at the Joint Attosecond Science Institute of the National Research Council of Canada and the University of Ottawa, and Beetar is a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California, Berkeley.

Chini had the idea of ​​a single-shot waveform measurement scheme and oversaw the research team. Liu led the effort and performed most of the measurements and simulations. Beetar helped measure the phase dependence of the carrier envelope. Nesper and Gholam-Mirzaei helped build the equipment and collect data. All authors contributed to the data analysis and wrote journal articles.

