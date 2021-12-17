Google’s attack on the Justice Department’s antitrust chief is distant, advocates claim





For a long time, major tech companies have been relatively unsupervised by antitrust authorities. It’s changing and they’re not happy with it.

Some antitrust crucifixions, such as Jonathan Kanter, have been promoted to head of the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice, and Professor Lina Khan of the Columbia Law School has been appointed chairman of the Federal Trade Commission. Companies have begun to preemptively force these individuals to withdraw. Self from antitrust proceedings.

In June, Amazon asked Khan to withdraw from antitrust behavior aimed at the company. In July, Facebook subsequently asked Khan to withdraw from an antitrust investigation into himself. In November, Google attended the party, but did something a little different. This time, Google represented Google’s critics, so he targeted Canter by asking the DOJ to investigate whether he could remain fair when investigating Google.

In a letter to the Justice Department, Google lawyer Virginia Gibson argued that “the reality and appearance of prejudice are quite questionable.” Previously, Kanter represented Yelp in an antitrust proceeding against Google and was also involved in a Texas-led antitrust investigation into Google’s advertising technology.

In each of these cases it is difficult to see an impressive form of hypocrisy at work. In a letter sent to Gibson by the Revolving Door Project, which documented the relationship between the private sector and the federal government, and shared with the motherboard, the organization not only briefly reviewed Canter’s career and antitrust views, but also accused him. Reminds Google to dispel the fact that it’s fair to Google, but there’s no conflict of interest for a successful anti-trust lawyer working on the government side. But in reality, as the letter says, Google has no problem with “members of the Biden administration who have a financial stake in Google or have a past professional relationship with the company.” ..

The letter states that there are clear and serious conflicts of interest with Google for a variety of reasons, including “past or current work at the company, ownership of shares, or intimate family relationships with individuals employed by Google.” We have nominated 15 individuals within the government mentioned.

The letter lists members of the administration who own shares in Alphabet and are benefiting from positive price fluctuations. This letter also includes anyone who has a business relationship with Google or who works with a family member. The Deputy Presidential Advisor and the National Security Council Legal Advisor are Wilmar Hale’s partners, on behalf of Google, and listed as Advisors to Google LLCv United States. The letter was also written by Anita Singh, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco’s Chief of Staff, who recently profiled Bloomberg on “his key role in providing Google with a legal representative.” Emphasizes that he is married to. The letter points out that Zoe Lofgren’s daughter is currently working at Google.

The red flag raised in the letter is a huge number of WestExec Advisors staff currently working in the Biden administration. The consulting firm works with Google and its co-founder Eric Schmidt through customers such as Google’s technology incubators Jigsaw LLP, Schmidt Futures, and Schmidt’s Charitable Initiative.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, and CIA Deputy Secretary of State David Cohen are just a few of the graduates of West Cohen, who are currently in prominent positions. Deputy Justice Secretary Monaco also worked with WestExec Advisors, claiming that the letter “has a financial conflict of interest justifying the evasion in the United States and elsewhere. V. Google LLC has been given a relationship with the defendant.” ..

According to Eleanor Eagan, a research assistant at the Revolving Door Project, the company’s attempt to depict the inability to keep Khan and Canter fair is an attempt to undermine the behavior of the popular antitrust law.

“They question the integrity of these guys and seem to be doing what we know to be a fairly popular and popular agenda,” she said. They are all the same and this is all unfair. “

It’s a trend for big tech companies to claim prejudice while some regulators overlook other connections. Facebook was silent when a former Facebook lawyer who defended the company from antitrust proceedings was being considered for Kanter’s work. Amazon had no ethical issues in turning Obama spokesman Jay Carney into its public relations and policymaker. After all, they did it. Google itself clearly has no substantive interest in ethics here: In 2019 it hired a former DHS staff member who was deeply involved in the Department of Homeland Security’s family separation policy as a lobbyist.

“All other parts are Google hiring people who worked in government, which certainly casts doubt on the seriousness of their ethical concerns,” Eagan added. “I think we need a stronger law to control people’s revolving ability. Cooling-off periods will be longer. With these cooling-off periods, the appeal and value of these revolving door personnel It turns out that it declines rapidly. Many of the values ​​they have are in the connections they have, which loses value over time due to executive-to-administrative cancellations. “

Google did not respond to Motherboard’s request for comment.

