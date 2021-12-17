According to Meta, 50,000 Facebook users may have been spyed on





On October 28, 2021, workers picked up trash in front of a new logo and the name “Meta” on a sign in front of Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Meta says that about 50,000 Facebook users are targeted by private surveillance companies.

Meta, which also owns and operates Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, said in a blog post Thursday that it warned people who seemed to be the target of malicious activity.

According to the company, seven “employment monitoring” companies are also banned from the meta platform. Actions have been taken against Cobwebs Technologies, Cognyte, Black Cube, Blue Hawk CI, BellTroX, Cytrox, and unknown Chinese entities. Four of them are in Israel, one in India, one in North Macedonia, and the other in China. No company immediately responded to CNBC’s request for comment.

According to Meta, the seven companies combined reconnaissance, involvement, and exploitation. Some have done all three, while others have focused on one or two. The company, led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, said about 1,500 accounts linked to the seven companies have been removed from the platform.

He added that the company targeted people, including journalists and human rights activists in more than 100 countries, on behalf of clients, created fake accounts, made friends with targets, and used hacking techniques to obtain information, Meta said. rice field.

“The global employment surveillance industry targets people on the Internet to collect intelligence, reveal information, and manipulate devices and accounts to endanger them,” said the person responsible for threat destruction. Written by David Agranovich of Meta and Mike Dvilyanski, Head of Cyber ​​Spy Research. ..

“These companies are part of a vast industry that indiscriminately provides intrusive software tools and surveillance services to all customers, whether they enable targeted people or human rights abuses,” they said. I added.

Jake Moore, a former head of digital forensics for the UK Police and now ESET’s Global Cyber ​​Security Advisor, said in a statement that it is imperative to delete such accounts.

“It’s very difficult for Facebook to remove fake accounts, and it used to be difficult to find fake accounts, but some accounts inevitably slip through the algorithm.” He said. “But Facebook emphasizes that it’s a tool used in social engineering and can even spy on people, so users need to be careful to limit the amount of information they post to public social media. I have.”

This is not the first big surveillance scandal of the year. In July, it was revealed that Pegasus “spyware” developed by Israel’s NSO Group was used to target thousands of people, including world leaders and journalists.

Meta has taken legal action against NSO Group on suspicion of spreading Pegasus software through WhatsApp, but the US government blacklisted the company last month.

