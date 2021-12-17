Windows 11 SE can tackle the problem of lack of affordable educational laptop options





Parents’ demographics believe that a drop-in phone, laptop, or even a tablet with a keyboard bolted down isn’t the ideal way to approach the rigors of a child’s daily online classroom. Then you may want to read on. Education-focused laptops, or their amazing lack, have maintained a clear gap over the past two years as students and parents have adapted to the transition to online classrooms. If you keep the promise that Google’s Chrome OS couldn’t be maintained for years, things could change with Microsoft’s new Windows 11 SE.

Windows 11 SE is an evolution of the latest generation of Windows 11 operating systems now available on PCs. The basics are the same as the latest generation Windows operating system (OS), but the situation is further simplified with tweaks to put educational apps and services at the forefront. The unwanted ones have been removed and optimized to fit well with low cost laptops.

If you get the number of students in the country and stick to the PC penetration data for education, it’s still less than 20%, Farhana Haque, Device Group Director at Microsoft India, said in a conversation with HT.

For parents of an average Indian family with two young children, it is more logical to spend about 20,000 on each computing device until they reach the upper class and need something more powerful. She adds that there is. Microsoft claims that Windows computing devices have a life cycle of five years. So if your child is currently in class 2, the machine you buy now should last up to class 7. It’s been a long time for computing devices.

Many parents bought a tablet because they didn’t have the right laptop for this price, says Haque. This isn’t to say that there are laptops available on the market for prices around 20,000-30,000, but these often bring significant compromises.

Microsoft confirms with HT that PC manufacturers will ship Windows 11 SE-based laptops and computing devices from early 2022. Haque confirms that Dell, Lenovo, Acer, HP, and many local players will launch the device. An important aspect Microsoft pointed out is that PC makers need to develop new education-focused Windows 11 SE computing devices, simply upgrading existing laptop specifications to run this OS. You can’t do that.

This leads to the question of whether someone can later upgrade a laptop running Windows 11 SE to a full-fledged Windows 11 experience. Technically it is possible. The basic hardware specifications required for a computing device to run Windows 11 SE are the same as for Windows 11. That means a 1GHz clock speed, a minimum of 4GB of RAM, and at least 64GB of dual-core or higher SoC or 64-bit processor. Internal storage, a minimum 9-inch display with 720p resolution, Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 security layer.

This is an affordable laptop market that Google promised to use Chrome OS many years ago. Still, in most markets, including India, promises were never actually kept. HP, Asus, and Lenovo are brands that sell Chromebooks (these are Chrome OS laptops) that cost around 20,000 or more, but the options are very limited. HP, which has been the most active in pushing Chromebooks in India, now has a lineup of Chromebook 14 series, Chromebook x360 series, and HP x211 tablet PCs. Lack of scope and limited choices never pose a risk to the Windows ecosystem.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, at the height of the pandemic, HP shipped 3.5 million Chromebooks worldwide, while Lenovo shipped 2.8 million. This is due to Canalys data. In the same quarter, HP shipped only 19.1 million Windows PCs and Lenovo shipped 23.12 million.

The tweaks Microsoft is making in Windows 11 SE include putting educational apps in the foreground and pinning them to the taskbar for quick access. The school has the option to manage student laptops using remote app installations and security updates. It also includes an integrated Microsoft Defender antivirus and security suite.

It’s so simple that teachers can link to the apps they actually use, and students can’t decide which apps to install or uninstall, Haque says. Without distraction, the ability of multitasking is limited. School data is synced, the education app is automatically pinned, and students don’t have to search for them.It’s very easy for young students, she adds

With Microsoft 365 integrated, Windows 11 SE will also have 1TB of cloud storage. So are productivity apps, including Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Word. For example, third-party apps such as Google Chrome and Zoom are also supported. Schools can choose to manage their installation. As with Windows 11, this has full functionality flexibility, whether or not you are currently connected to the Internet.

To reduce distractions, Microsoft has removed the snap layout for multitasking and instead provided Windows 11 SE with a simpler side-by-side mode for opening two apps at the same time. Everything that could be distracting in the classroom, including widgets, has been removed. For example, unlike Windows 11 with different versions and spreads of Microsoft Teams and OneNote apps, Windows 11 SE simplifies your work with a single installation.

All the simplifications use less memory. Performance is much better, and partners can make great products for about $ 250, Haque says. She believes that even after the end of the Covid era, it is very unlikely that school or education will return to its previous style of education. I don’t think the opening of a school will change or reduce the need for technology. It’s used differently, but she predicts it’s still there.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/business/windows-11-se-can-tackle-problem-of-lack-of-choice-for-affordable-education-laptops-101639741617245.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos