Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is here on remote and Android 11

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is now displayed on the company’s global site. The closest competitor with 4K support, remote and Android 11 is Google’s own Chromecast with Google TV. Xiaomi has not yet provided pricing and inventory information.

Xiaomi may not have a smartphone in a North American store, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist here. Its media streamers, especially the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick, are very popular.

Currently, the sequel to that product is official. The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (note that Mi has been removed from the name) is listed on the Xiaomis Global Website (h / t Android TV Guide). Shows what the device looks like and details its specifications and features.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K

Not surprisingly, the main feature of this device is 4K support. The Mi TV Stick has reached its maximum at 1080p, so this alone is worth a look for anyone with a 4K TV.

The device also comes with a physical remote control similar to the one that came with the Mi TV Stick. This image shows that Netflix and Amazon Prime Video buttons are preset, but these are subject to change by region. The remote control also has a dedicated Google Assistant button for issuing voice commands.

Thanks to the inclusion of Android 11 on the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, the Google Assistant is included. Obviously, Android 12 is now here, but even Google’s own media streamer doesn’t have it yet.

By the way, the closest competitor to this new streamer is Chromecast with its Google device, Google TV. Feature sets, codec support, and software are all closely linked.

Traditionally, Xiaomi has beaten the competition with its pricing. So this device is expected to be much cheaper than the $ 50 Chromecast with Google TV. But how cheap, when and where it’s actually available remains a mystery for now. Stay tuned as I was confident that Xiaomi will release this information soon.

