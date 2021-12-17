UofL spins out of “notable start-ups”





BioProducts, a UofL startup based on technology born from research into the reuse of used distilled grains, won the bourbon sustainability pitch competition.Credits: Kirsten Delamarter, Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet

Two technology-backed startups born from research at the University of Louisville were selected for 2022’s notable Business Firsts 22 Kentucky Startups.

Two UofL startups, BioProducts LLC and Org Vitals, will be officially approved at the live event in February. To qualify, the startup must be based in Kentucky, set up within five years, and have a total funding of less than $ 25 million.

BioProducts is built on UofL’s patented technology, for example as a low-calorie sugar alternative and as a special activated carbon suitable for many high-performance applications, especially lithium-ion batteries, local distillation. Bring new life to the organic-based by-products of the distillery. ..

The technology was invented by Jagannah Satyavolu of the UofL Conn Center for Renewable Energy Research in collaboration with Michael Nantz and his team in the UofL Chemistry Division, and recently won the top spot in the Distillers Grains Reverse Pitch contest.

Born from Unitonomy Studios, Org Vitals is a startup that leverages UofL-born intellectual property for employee engagement data and analysis, and is used for predictive modeling to create healthier workplaces.

This technology is an organizational culture and was invented by Brad Shuck, a behavioral economics researcher at the UofL University of Education and Human Development (CEHD). The license is the first from CEHD and the first supported by the UofL Office of Research and Innovations home program, inviting experienced founders to help bring university research assistance technology to market. I am.

UofL supports entrepreneurs through the UofL New Ventures office, which works to launch and grow startups built around UofL’s intellectual property. In addition to the home entrepreneurship program, the office supports startups through a 10-week entrepreneurial and innovation boot camp, LaunchIt, and a prestigious grant program aimed at transforming college research into products. doing.

Will Metcalf, Vice President of Research and Innovation, head of UofL New Ventures, is very proud of these UofL startups and their efforts to drive innovation that improves the way we work and live. .. This perception proves it and I’m looking forward to what they will accomplish.

