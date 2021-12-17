The new Lapierre Xelius SL3 is lighter, stiffer and more aero (although it retains its distinctive look).





The French brand Lapierre has released the 2022 edition of its signature road bike, the Xelius.

First launched in 2010, the latest Xelius SL is now the third generation and is the lightest ever, despite having only disc brakes.

According to Lapierre, the new SL3 is designed to be “more lacy, more aggressive and more powerful” while retaining the bike’s original philosophy that the Xelius is the most versatile road bike. ..

Working closely with the World Tour team, Groupama-FDJ, along with Lapierre, who recognized improvements in key areas such as weight, aerodynamics and stiffness, pushed the design to meet the demands of the best riders.

(Image credit: Lapierre)

Significantly reducing the weight of the frame is not an easy task. To achieve this, Lapierre chose a new carbon structure. Xelius is now manufactured using the lighter, stronger Torayca carbon fiber that Lapierre uses in combination with the new UD Super Light Innovation carbon technology.

In reality, this means that a new approach has been taken. Lapierre uses a new “hard polypropylene mandrel”. This is thought to improve stability during the layup stage and “improve compression of the carbon pile in the mold”. As a result, the uniformity of the entire compressed fiber is improved, more resin is discharged, and the overall weight is reduced.

So what does this mean for the finished product?

Interestingly, Lapierre chose to optimize the layup based on the frame size. The XS, S, and M framesets get the brand’s “light” level, and the L and XL get the “stiff”. However, all complete bikes use a slightly heavier “standard” layup.

On the scale, the “light” frame weighs 725g and the “stiff” frame weighs 745g. The “Standard” frame arrives at 845g. The forks match a particular frame, with the 352g model in the “light” and “stiff” framesets and the 392g fork paired with the “standard” frame. In short, you can get a frameset of just over 1kg in the lightest form. By comparison, the SL2 weighed 957g on the frame alone.

(Image credit: Lapierre)

But Lapierre points out quickly, so weight reduction isn’t everything. The size of the down and head tubes of the bike has increased and now 1.5 inch bearings are used. Also, bottom bracket shells and chain stays are used. The stated purpose? We’ve added “softness” to the bottom bracket to increase the stiffness of key areas for a more responsive feel.

Lapierre feels that the new SL3 has achieved this balance and claims to have seen significant improvements in both areas when compared to SL2. In fact, Lapierre claims that the “standard” look of the SL3 is as stiff as the previous SL2 team model.

So what else is new?

The Xelius SL3 is trending by incorporating improved aerodynamics into the frame design. The down tube, seat tube and seat stay have all been redesigned, as have the head tube and fork aero profiles. Combining this with an integrated brake line and hose, and a generally more compact frame design, you can get pretty impressive benefits if the number of Lapierre is money.

Through extensive wind tunnel testing, the new SL3 is calculated to be more aero than SL2 at different wind angles and velocities, and the faster the Xelius SL3, the greater their gain. 1% difference compared to 8.5% at 40km / h at 60km / h.

This last number corresponds to about 22 watts, but at this speed Arnaud Démare and Thibaut Pinot are probably more beneficial than just humans.

(Image credit: Lapierre)

The new compact frame design borrows geometry from Lapierre’s Aircode DRS frame, which is popular with sprinters and rulers such as Demar and Jake Stewart. This will lower the center of gravity and may improve the fast descent of the Xelius SL3. Numerically, the SL3 top tube is -2 to -4 mm shorter and the slope is 3 cm larger than the SL2.

Other trends are built into SL3. It currently offers 32mm tire clearance and adopts the 27.2mm seatpost standard. Both show improved compliance and a generally more comfortable ride than previous models.

(Image credit: Lapierre)

So what are the new Xelius SL3 build options?

Lapierre’s component selection shows a frameset that is extremely versatile and equipped to work on a variety of budgets.

At the bottom is the Xelius SL3 5.0, which comes with a Shimano 11 Speed ​​105 groupset and retails for £ 2,699. The prestigious SL3 9.0 is equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 and an in-house carbon wheelset for a return of £ 6,999.

This leaves 6.0, 7.0, and 8.0 to fill the gap, and Ultegra and Ultegra Di2 are used throughout these models. 8.0 benefits from the same carbon wheelset as 9.0, while the other wheelset uses DT Swiss E1800 wheels. The prices are £ 3,199, £ 4,399 and £ 5,399, respectively.

If you’re interested in using the Xelius SL3 as the centerpiece of your dream bike build, the frameset is available for £ 2,799 and is adorned with Groupama-FDJ livery.

For more information on the new Xelius SL3, please visit lapierrebikes.com.

