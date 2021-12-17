Exclusive California Investigates Google’s Treatment of Black Female Workers





December 17 (Reuters)-California civil rights regulators are investigating Google’s treatment of black female workers allegedly harassed and discriminated against, with two people familiar with the matter and Reuters. According to the email from the agency that I saw.

According to documents and sources, lawyers and analysts at the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) repeatedly interviewed several black women who worked for the company Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) about their experiences there. .. Sources spoke on anonymous terms to avoid endangering work.

According to the email, the questions focus on suspicion of harassment and discrimination in the workplace. The conversation took place as recently as last month, according to one source.

Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com

register

DFEH declined to comment.

Google focuses on “building sustainable fairness” for black workers, and 2020 is the largest year to hire designated “black +” workers, including people from multiple races. Said that.

“Our goal is to give every employee a comprehensive workplace experience,” he said. “Continue to focus on this important task and thoroughly investigate your concerns to ensure that your workplace is representative and impartial.”

People said the DFEH interviewed workers who filed formal complaints and those who did not, showing that regulators are seeking more examples of potential abuse.

The agency is involved in an ongoing proceedings against Riot Games and Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O) of video game company Tencent Holdings (0700.HK), which claims widespread discrimination and harassment.

However, in that case, you will not necessarily be charged.

For years, black men in the tech industry have faced derogatory comments and disappointing experiences, including the closure of their offices because they questioned whether security guards and colleagues actually worked there. I have mentioned.

Such complaints increased as more black women joined the workforce. Seven current and former employees of Google told Reuters that this year they were marginalized on a project as a black woman and not taken as seriously as their colleagues from different backgrounds.

Artificial intelligence researcher Timnit Gebru fought a year ago with a manager who criticized Google’s lack of workforce diversity and opposed the publication of an important paper she co-authored. He said he had fired her. Erika Munro Kennerly, who oversaw Google’s diversity and strategy team before resigning last year, told the magazine Corporate Counsel in January that it “has an overall tendency to be underrated” as Google’s black women.

Last year, workers identified as “black + female” left Google at the highest rate of any racial gender group other than “native” American + female “, according to company data. Last year, Google said it plans to increase retention by increasing support staff and programs. ..read more

Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com

register

Reported by Paresh Dave in Oakland, California. Edited by Kenneth Li and Stephen Coates

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/exclusive-california-probes-googles-treatment-black-female-workers-2021-12-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos