16 ways tech teams can catch up (and set) new tech trends





There may be no better descriptor in the tech industry than a maxim change is the only constant. It is wise for all businesses and professionals to monitor the latest technology trends. Strategies to keep up with the development of the industry are especially important for tech leaders who need to ensure that they and their team members are both ahead of the game in terms of new technology trends.

To keep the company on the cutting edge, technology leaders need to provide not only time for team members to engage in ongoing learning and development, but also the tools they need to do so. Below, 16 members of the Forbes Technology Council suggest ways for technology teams to catch up (and set) new technology trends.

Photos courtesy of individual members.

1. Focus on trends that fit your use case

Continue to focus on industry insights. With the rapid evolution of technology, it is imperative to focus on the transformative elements that fit the use case. They aren’t the same for everyone, but they provide insight into which technologies are influencing. Working with other leaders to work for different leaders is also a very exciting exercise. -Van Richardson, iManage

2. Join a local group of interest

Encourage team members to join local groups of interest and give them time to join these groups. Other companies in your area often face the same challenges, trends, and opportunities as you do. It’s a great way for everyone involved to learn more about what’s there and repel ideas from individuals who are familiar with areas where they may not. -Cheri Beranek, Clearfield

3. Accept authorized product teams

We have adopted the concept of an empowered product team engaged in engineering, product, design, and business ideas to solve the most influential problems. To stay ahead of the game, we have created a culture of innovation. We take all ideas seriously (no matter how crazy), run experiments, and encourage creative thinking. We are not going to follow the trend. We want to guide them. -James Bateman, Medchart

4. Set aside time for research

We offer weekly meeting-free afternoons to give us time to investigate. We often ask ourselves, what should we change? Where is it inefficient or not automated? Work with colleagues across the industry to discuss trends and new technologies. Finally, we’ll review and demo up-and-coming vendors. -Juliet Rizkara, the leader in the cloud

5. Set up a sandbox team

Incorporate a sandbox team within the engineering department to deploy innovators and creative thinkers who understand the product and understand the technical vision. Embedded teams need to work closely with product development and testing teams to avoid being recognized as outsiders. On the other hand, you can focus and adjust to new technological trends in mainstream product evolution. -Philip Samson, Ericsson

6. Engage in constant learning

Continuous learning is the key to recognizing the ongoing development of the industry. This can be implemented by attending external and internal events at least quarterly. In addition, in the digital world, many online opportunities are available, including social gatherings, webins, conferences, and more. Organize in-house workshops and hackathons to engage your team and catch new insights. –Slava Podmurnyi, Visartech Inc.

7. Always listen to customers

Always listen to your customers. Talk to them, listen positively and learn about their pressures. It’s a way for you to discover what you can do to help them, and a way for the latest technology and trends to get you there faster. Also, consider surveying your customers on a regular basis. You then process and operate these valuable insights and take specific actions to implement new technologies. -Olga V. Mack, Pearly Pro

8. Create an in-house innovation lab and partner with flexible vendors

It’s important to stay focused on the real customer needs and business value that emerging technologies can generate, and not spend valuable time on all emerging technologies. Ways to do this include creating an innovation lab in-house or partnering with a vendor who can help upgrade the tech stack through a small valuation project that can be investigated before going all-in. –Vasudeva Akula, VOZIQ

9. Hire someone with a natural curiosity

By focusing on hiring individuals with natural curiosity, we keep our technology department ahead. Our dedicated leaders focus on hiring voluntary and creative team members. These features encourage employees to go out and explore. This is the key to keeping your company fresh. -Jumpei, Septon

10. Think about the next few years for your business

Business speed is accelerating. It is not possible to track everything. As a tech leader, focus on a couple of years ahead. What innovations will make your business even more possible? Where does the turmoil come from? Give your team time to identify and explore areas they want to learn more. -Jeffrey Ton, InterVision

11. Focus on differentiation

Do not react to the development of the industry. Let your competitors catch up with you (but don’t let them catch you). Create your own game: better than good. Don’t compare yourself to today’s competition. Estimate your competitors’ trends after 3 to 5 years and make sure they are far ahead of their competitors. -Arie Brish, cxo360

12. Abandon new technology without direct benefit to business

It’s important to follow technology trends. However, in many cases, new technologies are so exciting that we want to invest our time and resources quickly. It’s a perfect trap. Even if you like it, don’t forget to take enough time to identify how applying certain new technologies will add value to your product or service. If you don’t have a clear answer, please tell it. Invest only in technologies that are clearly value-added. –Alexey Semeney, DevTeam.Space

13. Apply new technology to challenge

A love for technology does it for you. Unless you’re also an information font, you can’t curate and nurture a network of partners known to keep up with cutting-edge technology. To become familiar with new technologies, you need to apply them, be curious, and explore ways to challenge their use through the proliferation of operational roads. –Shawna Koch Mishael, Seneca Global

14. Consider cross-education and departmental skill improvement

Empower your team through education, training, vendor management, and ownership / involvement. If this means mutual education or skill improvement in the department, do it. It’s important that the tech team or developer isn’t just sitting in the bunker, as everything in the tech-related business can impact many areas of the business. -Greg Griffiths, UCROWDME (UK) LIMITED

15. Give the team a problem to solve

I encourage concentration and flexibility in inquiry. Engineers love to solve problems, and putting focused problems in front of them allows teams to maximize their creativity without being overwhelmed by amorphous targets. It takes time to explore to find an unknown answer. Therefore, keep a list of everyday issues and spend a week exploring. –Song Pang, NetBrain Technologies

16. Invest in the resources your team uses for learning

Investigate developers, sellers, and marketers to find out where they can get the most information about their work, then sign up for paid subscriptions to the sources, seminars, and meetings they identify. Did. We create an environment where development and self-education are encouraged and supported. –Alexey Shliakhouski, Elinext

