Amazon Echo Show 15 Review: These Walls Can Speak





Amazon’s Echo Show smart display line dates back to 2017, when it was a sharp-edged screen above a box speaker. Today, the Echo Show has been repeated nearly 12 times, from the 5-inch model to the new Echo Show 15, the biggest smart display ever.

Like attractive frame design physical camera shutter big and high resolution screen I don’t like heavy and thick widgets might be better Low quality camera and speakers as expensive as Show10

This $ 250, 15.6-inch smart display is big. It’s also smarter than the previous Echo Show and is designed to live in places (walls) that weren’t possible with the previous Echo Show. Amazon has taken the risks calculated here, but thanks to its reasonable price, new AZ2 chips, welcome features such as widgets, the risks are mostly rewarded. If you’ve ever wanted to remove Alexa from your countertop, the Echo Show 15 is for you. Still, there’s a more capable echo show out there, and for that reason it’s not the best bet for everyone.

design

If you don’t want to mount it on the wall with the included hardware, you can buy a special stand for the Echo Show 15.

Get the Molly Price / CNET CNET Home Newsletter

Modern your home with the latest news on smart home products and trends. Delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

When I take the Echo Show 15 out of the box, the device looks thick. It’s also quite heavy at 4.9 pounds. Something about the Echo Show 15 profile reminds me of my first “flat screen” TV around 2008. The idea of ​​mounting a device of this weight on the wall was a little scary. Dropping a drop from 6 feet or 8 feet would damage not only the device, but also the 75-year-old hardwood floor of the house.

Thankfully, if you want to mount your Echo Show 15 on the wall, the included mounting brackets and hardware are sufficient. When choosing the right place for the wall, you need to consider the height and eye height of everyone in the house who will use this display. I also tried a stand specially made for Show 15. It is sold separately or in bundles for over $ 30. If you go that route, the Echo Show will be a $ 280 smart display. This is the most expensive thing Amazon sells.

Installing Echo Show 15 on the wall of a CNET smart home was quick and easy.

Chris Monroe / CNET

I used the included template to mount the Echo Show 15 on my CNET smart home, which was quick and easy. You will need a drill, 5/16 inch or 8 mm bit, and a level. Since we will make four holes in the wall, we will be in a situation of “measuring twice and cutting once”. Amazon has made the installation as invasive as it feels, easy to understand and easy to perform.

The 1080p screen has a diagonal of 15.6 inches, the highest resolution ever echo show. The Echo Show 15 features adaptive brightness and is surrounded by a white matte and black frame, like a digital photo frame or Samsung’s The Frame TV. At the top (or side, depending on orientation), there’s a volume and mute button, as well as a switch to slide the physical cover over the Echo Show 15’s 5MP camera.

Everything in the Echo Show 15 box.

Molly Price / CNET

I really like the aesthetics of Echo Show 15. It’s more sophisticated than any previous Echo Show, has fewer gadgets, and displays familiar screens and interfaces in a much more appealing and subtle way. I’m always encouraged by smart home technology that takes a subtle approach to home design schemes. The Echo Show 15 does it very well. It’s a shame that the frame has no more color options.

The Echo Show 15 speaker is a sidefire, housed in a white plastic piece on the back of the device.

Molly Price / CNET Sound Quality

The Echo Show 15 is equipped with two 1.6-inch speakers, one on each end of the device. They’re in the white plastic housing behind the screen, late in the Echo Show 15. On the table facing the wall in my living room, the sound seemed to come out from behind the device to the wall. The speaker has room to fire on the sides of the display. It’s not a good sound.

The volume level is good enough, but the Echo Show 15 certainly didn’t fill the room with the rich sound of a standard Echo or HomePod. Sure, this isn’t an audio-first device. You are here for the screen. But I’m not an audiophile. Still, I’m a little disappointed and want some sort of front fire speaker array.

Notable features

In many ways, the Echo Show 15 is exactly that-one of many iterations on the familiar Alexa host. The setup feels like any previous Echo Show and includes a free trial offer and the familiar steps to name your device and put it home. The ambient screen shows art, family photos, or stock images like Echo Show. Navigation within the device has the familiar Echo theme.

However, there are some redesigns on that theme. In landscape mode, the two rows of control bars swipe down from the top of the device. Widgets that appear immediately can be easily swiped from the side. Most of this experience is enhanced by the big screen. More real estate means bigger buttons, easier-to-read text, and plenty of space to display photos and videos.

Visual ID

This face recognition feature is available on the Echo Show 15, the latest Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 8. Amazon calls this a visual ID. This is an opt-in feature and must be enabled. You also need to complete the setup process to teach Amazon your face. From there, the Echo Show 15 recognizes your face when you look at you and displays personalized content, similar to Nest Hub Max and iPhonedo.

This disclaimer page is part of the Visual ID setup process.

Molly Price / CNET

Setting the Visual ID is easy. Use the camera on the display to take four photo booth style facial images. The next time you approach the display or wake up and tap, you’ll see a greeting in the upper-right corner. When the visual ID was added to my profile, the “Hello Molly” bubble was displayed.

With Visual IDs, you’ll get personalized results for individual calendars, to-do lists, commute, and more. It can also be used to assign reminders and sticky notes to other family members. These are delivered by Amazon when they appear in front of the screen. For example (and not at all inspired by my own life), you can ask Alexa to “remind Ben to put out the trash tomorrow.” All face recognition data processing for Visual IDs is done locally on the device, so nothing moves to the cloud. Amazon’s Visual ID Information Page is an extension of the Visual ID mechanism.

The widget appears on the home screen as a panel that you swipe from the side.

Chris Monroe / CNET Widget

One of the outstanding features of the Echo Show 15 is the widget gallery. There, you can choose from 14 widgets and add them to your Echo Show 15 home screen. Currently the options are slim. There are basics such as calendars, to-do lists, sticky notes, music, smart homes and more. I hope more services and features will get widgets in the future, but I wish I had more options today.

Widgets are a great way to get to your destination without swiping or scrolling. When you select a widget, it will appear on your home screen next to your regular home screen content. I have selected 4 widgets. This became a kind of split screen in landscape mode. You can “resize” some of the selected widgets, but it actually means choosing between normal size and larger size in the gallery. If you select a large widget, you can only have one at a time.

Overall, the idea is solid. Aesthetically, I don’t like it, but it adds practical value. There isn’t much customization that I find fun, but I think we’ll get there in a future update. Third-party widgets are likely, but not yet available. This can significantly improve the experience.

What is good

There are some that are scheduled for the Echo Show 15 today, but haven’t been delivered yet. Zoom is not an option, but support is promised in 2022. The same is true for custom sound detection, a feature that allows you to train Alexa. Listen to a specific sound before sending an alert. Theoretically, this would allow Alexa to warn you when the dryer rings or the doorbell rings.

The Echo Show comes with a 5-megapixel front camera. This is inferior to the Echo Show 8 and Show 10 13MP front cameras. I’m surprised that Amazon has cut off the corners of the camera and is still charging the same price as the Echo Show 10. The same goes for the Show 15 speakers. Downgrade compared to the large Show 8 and 10 speakers.

Zoom is not included in Echo Show 15, but calling Santa will continue to work.

Molly Price / CNET

There are strange bugs here and there. The AI ​​filter for Drop-in Video Hangouts may freeze or change from color to black and white. The “Alexa, play TikTok” command, suggested to pull up videos from popular apps, was a hit with the same name in 2009 Ke $ ha (how did she know?) And 42 about danger. A social media platform that has produced a variety of results, including a minute survey documentary.

Currently playing: Watch this: Echo Show 15 Review: The biggest Alexa smart display …

7:10

Do you want to buy or skip?

The strangest thing about this Echo Show 15 is that you can’t believe it’s not Echo Show-y. It looks completely different. From a design perspective, it feels like Amazon was aiming for a more sophisticated, subdued, delicate Echo experience. If so, the company has nailed it. I’m worried about smart displays and Alexa in general, but this version looks great. Needless to say, it has the highest resolution of any Echo Show screen.

Of course, appearance is not everything. Its camera and speakers are inferior to previous models. If you plan to use your display for video calls or streaming shows, you won’t be able to take advantage of the same cost Echo Show 10 move and track capabilities.

If I put the Echo Show 10 and 15 side by side and asked to guess the price tag for each, I would certainly peg Show 15 as a higher priced item based solely on design. After spending time with it, I can’t think of a particular task that makes it more suitable than any other echo show. Except for looking at the walls nicely and watching the video on a bigger screen. If design and screen size are your top priorities, you’ll love this echo show. If not, there is certainly another model that offers better specs for money.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/home/smart-home/amazon-echo-show-15-review/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos