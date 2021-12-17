Google has announced a new vaccine policy.This is why other companies have to copy it





An internal Google-distributed memo, viewed by CNBC.com, will give most unvaccinated employees in the United States vaccinations or 30 days of paid leave until January 18. Those who have not yet been vaccinated at the end of that time will be on unpaid leave for up to 6 months and will be dismissed if they have not yet been vaccinated.

With this mission, Google will comply with an executive order from President Joe Biden and require companies with more than 100 employees to vaccinate those employees or undergo regular Covid inspections. doing. The memo reportedly states that “frequent testing is not an effective alternative to vaccination.”

Biden’s executive order has not yet come into force and is facing proceedings from states, corporate groups, and some individual companies. Google seems to have decided to start complying with the rules now, rather than waiting for various legal issues to pass the courtroom.

Standing behind that policy.

Google hasn’t released a note, but a Google representative told The Verge that the company is firmly in favor of its vaccination policy. “As mentioned earlier, vaccination requirements are one of the most important ways to keep the workforce safe and in service,” she said.

Google has a small but loud opposition to vaccination obligations in the form of a manifest signed by at least 600 of its 150,000 employees. The company was generally tolerant of protests and dissenting opinions from employees. When many Google employees withdrew their sexual harassment policy in 2018, CEO Sundar Pichai announced support for protests, and the company eventually responded to their key demands. As a result, employees are no longer bound by the compulsory arbitration clause that once prevented them from proceeding in proceedings or speaking in public when faced with workplace harassment or prejudice.

However, vaccine refusal is a very different issue. Employers these days face some difficult choices when it comes to the issue of mandatory vaccines. Most Americans are in favor of Biden’s vaccine mission, but a solid minority, including most Republicans, is against it. Google’s policy allows for religious, medical, or personal reasons for tax exemption, and the memo states that such requests will be processed on a case-by-case basis. There is also a small possibility that some Google jobs may not apply to Biden’s orders, which Memo said employees can explore.

The sad fact is that there is no way to handle the vaccine obligations that make everyone happy. However, Google’s approach makes a lot of sense and is one that other employers should consider. This is the reason.

1. It is consistent.

As my colleague Jason Aten recently pointed out, stability is what employees need most now. Google has always said that vaccines are mandatory, so this new deadline simply makes the policy clearer and informs employees how long they must comply with the rules. Employees who sign the manifest may not like it, but no one should be surprised by it.

2. It is compassionate.

Google adheres to the stance that employees (except those who are tax exempt) need to be vaccinated, but gives them a lot of time to resolve the issue. 30 days of paid leave followed by up to 6 months of unpaid leave is enough time to vaccinate or find a job elsewhere.

3. It puts the safety of employees first.

Before the Omicron variant arrived in the United States, Google planned to reopen its office in January, with most employees working in the office three days a week. With new highly contagious variants here, the company has announced that it will postpone these plans without setting a return date to the new office.

Whenever a Google employee returns to the office, they need to be as secure as possible there. Vaccines do not provide complete protection along with masks and social distance, but they are the best safety measure we have. The company is doing its best for unvaccinated employees with a generous vacation policy. By vaccination of everyone who comes to the office, we are doing our best to protect everyone else.

The opinions expressed by Inc.com columnists here are their own, not Inc.com's.

