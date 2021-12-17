Jack Dorsey’s block sued by H & R Block after the rebranding of Square





H & R Block, a tax preparation company, has filed a lawsuit against Block, an electronic payment company formerly known as Square, on suspicion of trademark infringement. In a press release Thursday, Jack Dorsey’s fintech giant argued that the brand change was a “shortcut to take advantage of the famous Block Monica” and a “clear breach” of the tax company’s trademark rights. did.

“Today’s filing,” CEO Geoff Johns explained in the release. “It’s an important effort to prevent consumer confusion and prevent competitors from leveraging the reputation and trust they have built over over 60 years.”

According to H & R Block, the entire Square-is-now-Block branding can confuse customers, and this argument may be more true than you might think. Dorsey’s Block has expanded to FinTech for some time beyond Square’s original product, the mobile credit card reader. .. I bought Afterpay this summer, but I also acquired Credit Karma’s tax preparation department, integrated it into the Cash App, and renamed it Cash App Taxes. At this point, the tax company claims that Brock and H & R Block have become direct competitors. In a complaint shared with the Fast Company, the company also found that the Cash App logo (green square with a white dollar sign) is known (green with the word “H & R block”). It claims to be too similar to (square). white).

The H & R Block did not provide a concrete example when the Fast Company asked, but claims that there are already “many signs” that people are confusing the two companies.

On the one hand, the claim can be spectacular. In press releases and proceedings, the company is repeatedly referred to simply as “blocks,” and it seems common to say, “Today I’m stopping by a local block to pay taxes.” At first glance at H & R Block’s press releases over the past few months, we can’t see what the company simply calls “Block.”

But the company makes a strong claim that it spends years and hundreds of millions of dollars on branding that relies on its shorthand. There is a mobile app called MyBlock, tax preparation software called Blockworks, and its small business advisory unit, Block Advisors, uses the tagline “Block Has Your Back”, among other examples.

Square’s Block did not immediately respond to Fast Company’s request for comment on the proceedings.

Of course, as a brand, the new block is much more ambiguous. Just as Facebook’s recently announced Meta and Google’s Alphabet have virtually no brand other than being parents of the more famous children. In that context, renaming blocks is another thing that critics see as a Big Tech practice of applying the idea of ​​incorporating all winners into mere common everyday language, not just trademark names. You can think of it as an indicator.

When Facebook became Meta earlier this year, an Arizona-based startup called Meta filed a proceeding. When Google became Alphabet in 2015, BMW already owned the trademark, so wait a minute. The name was also used by Alphabet Energy in California, Alphabet Hedge Fund in New York, and Alphabet Photography, where owners at the time shrugged and said, “Who is suing Google?” Of course, nothing prevented Google from using alphabetic names.

However, in the normal position of Big Tech, these are common words and can be used by anyone. Unless the party getting the name is getting someone. For example, five days after Facebook changed its name to Meta, an Australian artist was unlucky to post a professional work under the Instagram handle “Metaverse,” and Thea-Mai Baumann suddenly invalidated her account. I made it. She has been in a fuss since then, and Meta seems to have reopened her account, but she says someone first warned her.

