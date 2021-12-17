WhatsApp tests new in-app camera UI and other features





WhatsApp is testing a new in-app camera interface for Android devices. The new interface changes the look of a working camera, allowing users to see more of what they are capturing. The app does this by repositioning the flash shortcut and redesigning the flash button to switch cameras.

The line above the shutter button that was showing recent photos in the gallery is gone, and users can see more of the subject they’re clicking on. According to a WABetaInfo report, the changes are included in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.22.1.2, and beta users can immediately see that the feature is working.

This feature may take some time, but will be introduced later in a stable version of WhatsApp. However, it’s not yet clear if iOS users will also get new updates.

WhatsApp is also testing another new feature that allows group admins to remove messages from each group from all members. The app currently offers the ability to delete messages that have already been sent, but in both individual and group chats, messages can only be deleted by the sender.

Here’s how to display a new message deleted by an administrator as follows (image source: WABetaInfo):

This new feature allows administrators to delete their own messages as well as messages sent by other users in the group.

Messages deleted by the administrator will see another notification when deleted, as seen in the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo. The notification looks like this: If the administrator deleted the message instead of the usual deleted message notification, it was deleted by the administrator.

This feature has been reported to be part of WhatsApp beta version 2.22.1.1 for Android and is currently in the internal testing phase, but may soon be available to beta testers.

