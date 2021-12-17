



Guest essay by Eric Waral

According to the Center for Countering Digital Hate, Google does not respect their pledge to prevent black magical sympathizers who deny climate change from buying ad space on Google’s advertising platform.

Google calls itself Green Pure. However, it still earns advertising revenue from the evils that drive the denial of climate change.

Researchers have found Google ads in at least 50 posts that undermine the hunting of climate science witches, despite their commitment to ban false information.

Cat Zakrzewski today 6:00 am EST

In October, prior to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Summit, Google promised to stop displaying ads on websites and YouTube videos that promote malicious climate change. However, according to a new study, in November and December, the company advertised in at least 50 posts that undermine the hunting of witches in climate science.

A survey released by the non-profit Digital Hatred Center on Thursday cites pressure from advertisers that Google doesn’t want to display its products with content that undermines witch hunting in climate science at the time of its commitment. Nevertheless, it highlights the limits of these promises. After Google’s new policy came into effect on November 9, all 50 articles were published and Google ads remained on the page as of Wednesday morning. As of Wednesday, 37 ads were removed after the Washington Post inquired about these ads.

The problem is not limited to Google. Facebook in November said it is expanding its efforts to boost accurate content about the magic of climate misinformation. However, according to a study released Thursday by leftist group Avaaz, between January 1st and November 11th, 2020, the company allowed 92 ads containing false information about the climate. In some cases, ads remained after Facebook’s fact-checking partners blamed the post.

…

Michael E. Mann, a professor of atmospheric science at Pennsylvania State University, said it’s hard to deny because people can see the magic of climate change. Faced with this consensus, he said denialism has become more sophisticated. I was looking at other tactics with the same end goal: to prevent us from leaving the black magic of fossil fuels. One of those tactics is division.

According to Mann, the most malicious forms of false alarms could be detected by automation, but dealing with more subtle forms of false alarms requires more human reviews from the technology platform. He argued that climate misinformation is a greater threat than covid-19 misinformation that companies have invested in combat, as it can cost more lives than a pandemic.

These social media companies are basically supporting and betting on this effort from villains to prevent us from acting on the biggest challenges we face as a civilization, and the author of the New Climate Magic War. Man said.

…

Technology companies still allow denier switch sympathizers of climate change to use their platforms to disseminate false information, Kanna said. Until that changes, we will not be able to gather the public support needed to resolve the magical crisis of climate black.

View medieval version Return to “modernity”

Read more: https: //www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2021/12/16/google-climate-change-denial-ads/

For fun, try replacing the phrase “skepticism about climate change” with “magic.” Or press the button to check my version.

The Washington Post article is highly anti-intellectual, with a few words to translate the Washington Post’s climate rants into a hysterical anti-magic bulletin that wouldn’t have looked out of place in the 17th century. All you have to do is replace the or phrase.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/12/16/washington-post-google-busted-supporting-climate-heresy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

