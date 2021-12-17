Beware of time-consuming, low-level technology learning





Educational technology (EdTech). Use of technology to teach children. From computers in the classroom to virtual reality (VR), the entire online bachelor’s degree platform, and everything in between.

Spending in the education and training industry around the world has increased by 84% since 2000. That’s more than $ 4 trillion in spending. Why? EdTech celebrates that.

Why is it celebrated? Simple. Educational technology improves user engagement, impacts learning, enhances fact-remembering, and improves grades. This is due to several factors. One of the reasons is due to gamification. Gamification keeps students on the course. The other is multimedia integration. Studies show that I remember a significant percentage of what I see in video rather than listening in the classroom. Yet another reason is the immersive nature of EdTech. When children live what they have learned, they learn it better and remember it longer.

Overlooked flaws

However, besides the four known EdTech problems, EdTech has one flaw: many people close their eyes or don’t know what to look for. If you are using educational techniques but not using them well, you waste your time and the precious little learning time your students have in the classroom every day with low level learning. I am.

So many schools are over-focusing on digital when they should focus on education. If you’re not using technology well, and if you can’t use it to teach your students correctly, why aren’t you using it at all? You have to focus on student learning!

Yes, EdTech is great when used correctly, but you have to be aware of low-level technology learning, which is a waste of time. Technology that can reach the same goal in 15 minutes on paper but not the learning goal is an example of time-consuming, low-level technology learning, so spend 30 minutes using technology.

Defect fix

There is no overnight solution to this deadly flaw that is killing education. It’s not a complicated fix. It just takes time to settle. First, we need to educate our managers. Next, you need to train your teacher.

What do you mean?

You need to educate your manager

Many of our managers have the idea that EdTech modifies the education system. This is not just the case. The truth is that the correct implementation of EdTech makes a real difference. Be careful to insert the correct word. If EdTech is not used correctly in the classroom, it will not have the effect that admins expect. This will reach the second point.

We have to train teachers

Many teachers have technical training (if trained) to use EdTech. This is all good. However, if you are not pedagogically trained in the same teaching technique, you do not know how to apply it in the classroom. EdTech will completely change the way educators are educated. Without proper training, they are forced to understand it for themselves, which is a difficult place. The sad part is, at that point, the admin who has the idea that EdTech will repair the school, I think EdTech’s failure lies with the teacher.

Conclusion

EdTech, when used correctly, is a great addition to modern classrooms. However, proper usage requires soil science training. And this training should not be underestimated. Otherwise, schools will be infected with time-consuming, low-level technology learning.

